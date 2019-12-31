https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-UTAH-83-PORTLAND-ST-81-14940865.php
S. UTAH 83, PORTLAND ST. 81
Butler 3-3 2-2 8, Fausett 6-7 2-4 15, Knight 8-20 4-4 20, Marin 5-12 1-2 14, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0, N'Diaye 0-0 2-3 2, Oluyitan 9-15 4-6 24. Totals 31-57 15-21 83.
Burke 1-2 1-2 4, Golder 1-1 0-0 3, Goolsby 1-4 0-0 2, Greeley 0-3 0-0 0, Hamrick 6-9 0-2 13, Hauser 8-19 0-0 20, Nuhu 4-8 0-0 8, Walker 2-6 2-2 6, Woods 9-21 4-6 25. Totals 32-73 7-12 81.
Halftime_S. Utah 44-43. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 6-16 (Marin 3-9, Oluyitan 2-6, Fausett 1-1), Portland St. 10-27 (Hauser 4-10, Woods 3-9, Golder 1-1, Burke 1-2, Hamrick 1-2, Goolsby 0-1, Greeley 0-2). Rebounds_S. Utah 41 (Fausett 12), Portland St. 29 (Nuhu 8). Assists_S. Utah 15 (Knight, Oluyitan 5), Portland St. 13 (Woods 5). Total Fouls_S. Utah 15, Portland St. 17.
