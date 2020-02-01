https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/ROBERT-MORRIS-64-CCSU-57-15022680.php
ROBERT MORRIS 64, CCSU 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CCSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reed
|33
|7-12
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|3
|19
|Krishnan
|27
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Outlaw
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|7
|Rowe
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|9
|Baker
|22
|1-7
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|4
|7
|Olamuyiwa
|17
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Wilson
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Newkirk
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Wallace
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Tennyson
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|9-11
|5-26
|8
|23
|57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Reed 3-5, Outlaw 1-2, Rowe 1-3, Krishnan 1-5, Tennyson 0-1, Baker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Olamuyiwa, Outlaw).
Turnovers: 9 (Baker 3, Newkirk 2, Reed 2, Krishnan, Wilson).
Steals: 7 (Rowe 4, Baker, Krishnan, Olamuyiwa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ROBERT MORRIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bramah
|33
|4-6
|3-5
|4-14
|2
|2
|11
|Jos.Williams
|31
|1-7
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|3
|Treacy
|30
|3-7
|0-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|7
|Jon.Williams
|27
|2-5
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|3
|9
|Mendy
|27
|3-7
|5-9
|6-8
|1
|1
|11
|Hawkins
|23
|2-5
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|McEwen
|15
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Bain
|14
|2-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|15-25
|13-39
|17
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .412, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Hawkins 2-4, Jon.Williams 2-5, McEwen 1-3, Treacy 1-3, Jos.Williams 1-6, Bain 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hawkins 3).
Turnovers: 12 (Bramah 3, Jon.Williams 2, Jos.Williams 2, Mendy 2, Bain, Hawkins, Treacy).
Steals: 4 (Bain, Jos.Williams, McEwen, Mendy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CCSU
|26
|31
|—
|57
|Robert Morris
|25
|39
|—
|64
A_2,353 (3,056).
