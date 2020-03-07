Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
RICHMOND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cayo 26 4-7 3-4 4-11 0 4 11
Golden 29 5-12 3-4 1-7 8 3 13
Francis 35 8-19 3-3 0-4 1 3 21
Gilyard 38 2-8 0-0 0-2 10 1 5
Sherod 31 5-11 0-0 2-11 2 3 13
Gustavson 20 3-6 0-0 3-7 1 0 7
Grace 8 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Wojcik 5 0-2 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Burton 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Koureissi 2 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 2 1
Totals 200 28-67 10-13 12-49 23 20 73

Percentages: FG .418, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sherod 3-6, Francis 2-9, Gustavson 1-1, Gilyard 1-4, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-1, Wojcik 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Golden, Gustavson).

Turnovers: 13 (Gilyard 4, Burton 2, Cayo 2, Francis 2, Golden, Koureissi, Sherod).

Steals: 9 (Gilyard 6, Francis, Gustavson, Sherod).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DUQUESNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Weathers 30 3-7 3-9 4-14 3 2 9
Steele 17 4-7 1-4 3-7 0 2 12
Austin 20 0-3 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Carry 36 2-10 0-0 0-3 5 2 5
Norman 33 2-10 0-0 0-2 2 2 6
Dunn-Martin 28 6-14 1-1 0-1 2 1 17
M.Hughes 21 3-5 4-7 1-4 0 3 10
Rotroff 12 1-3 0-2 1-3 0 0 2
Buckley 1 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Totals 200 21-60 10-25 10-37 13 14 62

Percentages: FG .350, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Dunn-Martin 4-10, Steele 3-5, Norman 2-7, Carry 1-5, Buckley 0-1, Austin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Hughes 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Carry 3, Dunn-Martin 3, Weathers 3, Austin 2, Norman, Rotroff).

Steals: 6 (Dunn-Martin 3, Austin, M.Hughes, Steele).

Technical Fouls: None.

Richmond 37 36 73
Duquesne 29 33 62

.