RICHMOND 73, DUQUESNE 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cayo
|26
|4-7
|3-4
|4-11
|0
|4
|11
|Golden
|29
|5-12
|3-4
|1-7
|8
|3
|13
|Francis
|35
|8-19
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|21
|Gilyard
|38
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|10
|1
|5
|Sherod
|31
|5-11
|0-0
|2-11
|2
|3
|13
|Gustavson
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|7
|Grace
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Wojcik
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Burton
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Koureissi
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-67
|10-13
|12-49
|23
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .418, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sherod 3-6, Francis 2-9, Gustavson 1-1, Gilyard 1-4, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-1, Wojcik 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Golden, Gustavson).
Turnovers: 13 (Gilyard 4, Burton 2, Cayo 2, Francis 2, Golden, Koureissi, Sherod).
Steals: 9 (Gilyard 6, Francis, Gustavson, Sherod).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weathers
|30
|3-7
|3-9
|4-14
|3
|2
|9
|Steele
|17
|4-7
|1-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|12
|Austin
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Carry
|36
|2-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|5
|Norman
|33
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Dunn-Martin
|28
|6-14
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|17
|M.Hughes
|21
|3-5
|4-7
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Rotroff
|12
|1-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Buckley
|1
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|10-25
|10-37
|13
|14
|62
Percentages: FG .350, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Dunn-Martin 4-10, Steele 3-5, Norman 2-7, Carry 1-5, Buckley 0-1, Austin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Hughes 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Carry 3, Dunn-Martin 3, Weathers 3, Austin 2, Norman, Rotroff).
Steals: 6 (Dunn-Martin 3, Austin, M.Hughes, Steele).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Richmond
|37
|36
|—
|73
|Duquesne
|29
|33
|—
|62
