https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/RADFORD-83-HAMPTON-79-15004442.php
RADFORD 83, HAMPTON 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stanley
|40
|9-19
|3-6
|3-7
|0
|4
|23
|Marrow
|39
|6-18
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|4
|14
|Heckstall
|34
|6-11
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|18
|Warren
|30
|2-6
|9-10
|2-5
|0
|4
|13
|Griffin
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Dean
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|4
|Oliver-Hampton
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|C.Shelton
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-67
|16-20
|13-34
|6
|22
|79
Percentages: FG .418, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Heckstall 4-7, Stanley 2-4, C.Shelton 1-3, Griffin 0-1, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Warren 0-3, Marrow 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Stanley 4, Dean).
Turnovers: 10 (Heckstall 3, Marrow 2, Stanley 2, Warren 2, Oliver-Hampton).
Steals: 1 (Oliver-Hampton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Jones
|38
|12-22
|7-9
|1-4
|10
|1
|33
|Eke
|30
|4-4
|1-4
|4-9
|1
|0
|9
|Fields
|27
|4-9
|2-5
|1-4
|2
|3
|11
|Hutchinson
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|6
|Djonkam
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Holland
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|6
|Hicks
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|2
|Jeffers
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Walker
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|3
|Greene
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Morton-Robertson
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|14-22
|10-31
|16
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (C.Jones 2-5, Hutchinson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Fields 1-3, Jeffers 1-3, Hicks 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke, Hutchinson).
Turnovers: 5 (Eke 2, Djonkam, Fields, Hicks).
Steals: 4 (Eke 2, C.Jones, Hutchinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hampton
|35
|44
|—
|79
|Radford
|34
|49
|—
|83
A_1,690 (3,205).
View Comments