RADFORD 79, UNC-ASHEVILLE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jude
|32
|4-10
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|12
|Baker
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Batts
|27
|7-11
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|3
|12
|T.Jones
|38
|4-9
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|11
|Thorpe
|28
|4-8
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|5
|11
|Peck
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|2
|Stephney
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Battle
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|5-8
|5-22
|12
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .481, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Jude 3-9, T.Jones 2-6, Thorpe 1-1, Baker 1-5, Batts 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Battle, Batts).
Turnovers: 12 (Baker 3, Thorpe 3, Batts 2, Jude 2, Stephney, T.Jones).
Steals: 5 (Baker 2, Batts 2, Jude).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eke
|17
|1-2
|5-8
|2-3
|1
|3
|7
|Holland
|21
|4-5
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|9
|Fields
|34
|8-12
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|22
|Hicks
|35
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|C.Jones
|37
|5-12
|6-6
|0-5
|8
|2
|18
|Djonkam
|19
|3-7
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|6
|Greene
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Jeffers
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Butts
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Hutchinson
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-51
|14-22
|7-31
|15
|13
|79
Percentages: FG .549, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Fields 5-7, Greene 2-2, C.Jones 2-3, Hutchinson 0-1, Jeffers 0-1, Hicks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Holland).
Turnovers: 12 (C.Jones 3, Hicks 3, Eke 2, Fields, Holland, Jeffers, Walker).
Steals: 5 (C.Jones 3, Fields, Hicks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Asheville
|31
|33
|—
|64
|Radford
|31
|48
|—
|79
A_1,580 (3,205).
