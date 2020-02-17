https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-15062670.php
Presidents Cup Standings
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|1,307
|2.
|Webb Simpson
|1,078
|3.
|Brendon Todd
|1,046
|4.
|Lanto Griffin
|981
|5.
|Kevin Na
|729
|6.
|Cameron Champ
|727
|7.
|Xander Schauffele
|712
|8.
|Tom Hoge
|601
|9.
|Scottie Scheffler
|601
|10.
|Tyler Duncan
|592
|11.
|Tiger Woods
|571
|12.
|Patrick Cantlay
|561
|13.
|Andrew Landry
|559
|14.
|Tony Finau
|538
|15.
|Harris English
|510
|1.
|Marc Leishman
|AUS
|192.94
|2.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|187.11
|3.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|184.68
|4.
|Adam Scott
|AUS
|180.30
|5.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|160.39
|6.
|Haotong Li
|CHN
|128.63
|7.
|C.T. Pan
|TPE
|125.77
|8.
|Cameron Smith
|AUS
|124.17
|9.
|Jason Day
|AUS
|120.57
|10.
|Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|113.86
|11.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|112.04
|12.
|Justin Harding
|RSA
|109.67
|13.
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|102.34
|14.
|Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|15.
|Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|97.26
