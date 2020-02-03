https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-15026687.php
Presidents Cup Standings
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|1,307
|2.
|Webb Simpson
|1,078
|3.
|Brendon Todd
|1,041
|4.
|Lanto Griffin
|887
|5.
|Cameron Champ
|722
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|675
|7.
|Kevin Na
|675
|8.
|Tom Hoge
|596
|9.
|Tyler Duncan
|588
|10.
|Scottie Scheffler
|577
|11.
|Tiger Woods
|568
|12.
|Andrew Landry
|543
|13.
|Tony Finau
|531
|14.
|Harris English
|510
|15.
|Adam Long
|484
|1.
|Marc Leishman
|AUS
|192.94
|2.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|187.11
|3.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|184.68
|4.
|Adam Scott
|AUS
|180.30
|5.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|160.39
|6.
|Haotong Li
|CHN
|128.63
|7.
|C.T. Pan
|TPE
|125.77
|8.
|Cameron Smith
|AUS
|124.17
|9.
|Jason Day
|AUS
|120.57
|10.
|Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|113.86
|11.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|112.04
|12.
|Justin Harding
|RSA
|109.67
|13.
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|102.34
|14.
|Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|15.
|Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|97.26
