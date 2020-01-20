At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, AUS Dec. 11-15, 2019 Final Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Justin Thomas 1,162
2. Brendon Todd 1,041
3. Lanto Griffin 887
4. Kevin Na 675
5. Cameron Champ 673
6. Xander Schauffele 630
7. Tyler Duncan 588
8. Webb Simpson 578
9. Scottie Scheffler 577
10. Andrew Landry 532
11. Tiger Woods 500
12. Harris English 462
13. Tom Hoge 457
14. Patrick Cantlay 450
15. Mark Hubbard 412
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68
4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39
6. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77
8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
9. Jason Day AUS 120.57
10. Jazz Janewattananond THA 113.86
11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04
12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67
13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26