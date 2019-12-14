https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Individual-Points-Table-14906365.php
Presidents Cup Individual Points Table
|Saturday
|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
|International
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Byeong Hun An
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-1-2
|4
|2
|Abraham Ancer
|1-0-1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-1
|4
|3½
|Adam Hadwin
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Sungjae Im
|0-1-1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-1
|4
|2½
|Marc Leishman
|1-0-1
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-1
|4
|1½
|Haotong Li
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|Joaquin Niemann
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|3
|½
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|C.T. Pan
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Adam Scott
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|2-1-1
|4
|2½
|Cameron Smith
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Patrick Cantlay
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|4
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Tony Finau
|0-0-1
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-2
|3
|1
|Rickie Fowler
|0-0-2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-2
|3
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|0-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|3
|1
|Patrick Reed
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|3
|0
|Xander Schauffele
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|4
|2
|Webb Simpson
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|3
|0
|Justin Thomas
|1-0-1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-1
|4
|3½
|Gary Woodland
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-1
|3
|1½
|Tiger Woods
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
