AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 58 36.9 531-1162 .457 226-573 389-438 .888 1677 28.9
McCollum 62 36.0 549-1212 .453 174-458 123-164 .750 1395 22.5
Whiteside 61 31.3 418-676 .618 4-7 153-225 .680 993 16.3
Anthony 50 32.5 289-679 .426 72-194 113-134 .843 763 15.3
Ariza 21 33.4 78-159 .491 34-85 41-47 .872 231 11.0
Hood 21 29.5 87-172 .506 35-71 21-27 .778 230 11.0
Collins 3 28.7 9-19 .474 3-7 6-6 1.000 27 9.0
Simons 65 21.5 211-525 .402 74-219 76-92 .826 572 8.8
Bazemore 43 25.8 113-326 .347 56-171 58-72 .806 340 7.9
Trent 53 20.0 149-350 .426 78-201 30-36 .833 406 7.7
Labissiere 33 17.2 81-147 .551 3-13 25-33 .758 190 5.8
Hezonja 47 16.3 81-189 .429 21-64 42-51 .824 225 4.8
Tolliver 33 16.8 43-117 .368 30-89 13-19 .684 129 3.9
Little 48 11.9 65-151 .430 14-59 28-44 .636 172 3.6
Swanigan 20 13.3 26-43 .605 0-2 8-15 .533 60 3.0
Hoard 13 7.9 15-32 .469 0-3 8-13 .615 38 2.9
Gabriel 17 8.8 14-29 .483 5-12 8-10 .800 41 2.4
Brown 9 3.7 4-10 .400 0-0 3-8 .375 11 1.2
TEAM 66 240.8 2763-5998 .461 829-2228 1145-1434 .798 7500 113.6
OPPONENTS 66 240.8 2744-6081 .451 876-2326 1242-1606 .773 7606 115.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 30 220 250 4.3 453 7.8 98 0 59 168 21
McCollum 41 213 254 4.1 268 4.3 159 0 46 116 39
Whiteside 244 625 869 14.2 74 1.2 179 1 24 117 187
Anthony 61 252 313 6.3 79 1.6 142 0 40 87 23
Ariza 13 87 100 4.8 41 2.0 48 1 34 28 8
Hood 10 62 72 3.4 32 1.5 46 0 17 19 4
Collins 4 8 12 4.0 6 2.0 11 0 0 6 2
Simons 25 122 147 2.3 95 1.5 131 0 26 61 10
Bazemore 13 159 172 4.0 61 1.4 121 1 45 60 31
Trent 20 68 88 1.7 50 .9 69 0 39 19 13
Labissiere 65 104 169 5.1 42 1.3 89 0 7 30 31
Hezonja 26 136 162 3.4 42 .9 92 0 28 37 9
Tolliver 27 83 110 3.3 29 .9 54 0 8 21 9
Little 31 77 108 2.2 22 .5 72 0 13 15 14
Swanigan 25 68 93 4.6 29 1.5 54 0 2 31 5
Hoard 14 18 32 2.5 4 .3 12 0 5 4 0
Gabriel 14 22 36 2.1 5 .3 28 0 7 11 4
Brown 3 11 14 1.6 1 .1 7 0 1 3 1
TEAM 666 2335 3001 45.5 1333 20.2 1412 4 401 858 411
OPPONENTS 780 2355 3135 47.5 1633 24.7 1302 1 452 840 331