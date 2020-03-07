Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 56 36.9 519-1130 .459 219-553 383-430 .891 1640 29.3
McCollum 60 36.0 533-1177 .453 171-445 117-156 .750 1354 22.6
Whiteside 59 31.3 402-653 .616 4-7 150-219 .685 958 16.2
Anthony 48 32.7 278-658 .422 69-189 109-128 .852 734 15.3
Hood 21 29.5 87-172 .506 35-71 21-27 .778 230 11.0
Ariza 19 33.5 70-141 .496 28-72 36-41 .878 204 10.7
Collins 3 28.7 9-19 .474 3-7 6-6 1.000 27 9.0
Simons 63 21.7 207-515 .402 73-215 74-90 .822 561 8.9
Bazemore 43 25.8 113-326 .347 56-171 58-72 .806 340 7.9
Trent 51 20.0 144-336 .429 76-193 28-34 .824 392 7.7
Labissiere 33 17.2 81-147 .551 3-13 25-33 .758 190 5.8
Hezonja 45 16.2 71-175 .406 17-58 42-51 .824 201 4.5
Tolliver 33 16.8 43-117 .368 30-89 13-19 .684 129 3.9
Little 46 12.3 63-145 .434 14-56 26-41 .634 166 3.6
Swanigan 18 13.8 26-43 .605 0-2 8-15 .533 60 3.3
Hoard 13 7.9 15-32 .469 0-3 8-13 .615 38 2.9
Gabriel 15 8.9 11-24 .458 4-10 7-8 .875 33 2.2
Brown 9 3.7 4-10 .400 0-0 3-8 .375 11 1.2
TEAM 64 240.8 2676-5820 .460 802-2154 1114-1391 .801 7268 113.6
OPPONENTS 64 240.8 2668-5909 .452 844-2255 1198-1558 .769 7378 115.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 30 212 242 4.3 440 7.9 94 0 54 165 19
McCollum 40 204 244 4.1 258 4.3 152 0 43 113 38
Whiteside 237 607 844 14.3 73 1.2 177 1 23 112 182
Anthony 60 246 306 6.4 71 1.5 138 0 38 86 21
Hood 10 62 72 3.4 32 1.5 46 0 17 19 4
Ariza 12 75 87 4.6 39 2.1 46 1 33 25 7
Collins 4 8 12 4.0 6 2.0 11 0 0 6 2
Simons 23 122 145 2.3 94 1.5 127 0 25 60 10
Bazemore 13 159 172 4.0 61 1.4 121 1 45 60 31
Trent 19 67 86 1.7 48 .9 65 0 39 19 12
Labissiere 65 104 169 5.1 42 1.3 89 0 7 30 31
Hezonja 24 131 155 3.4 41 .9 89 0 26 32 9
Tolliver 27 83 110 3.3 29 .9 54 0 8 21 9
Little 31 76 107 2.3 21 .5 71 0 12 15 14
Swanigan 24 62 86 4.8 26 1.4 53 0 2 30 5
Hoard 14 18 32 2.5 4 .3 12 0 5 4 0
Gabriel 11 20 31 2.1 5 .3 27 0 5 11 4
Brown 3 11 14 1.6 1 .1 7 0 1 3 1
TEAM 647 2267 2914 45.5 1291 20.2 1379 4 383 836 399
OPPONENTS 760 2285 3045 47.6 1577 24.6 1263 1 440 811 323