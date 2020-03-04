Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 54 37.0 507-1102 .460 212-539 368-414 .889 1594 29.5
McCollum 58 36.0 514-1139 .451 166-430 113-150 .753 1307 22.5
Whiteside 57 31.0 381-625 .610 3-6 146-211 .692 911 16.0
Anthony 46 32.7 267-633 .422 65-181 103-122 .844 702 15.3
Hood 21 29.5 87-172 .506 35-71 21-27 .778 230 11.0
Ariza 17 33.3 62-127 .488 23-63 25-28 .893 172 10.1
Collins 3 28.7 9-19 .474 3-7 6-6 1.000 27 9.0
Simons 61 22.1 203-506 .401 72-211 71-87 .816 549 9.0
Bazemore 43 25.8 113-326 .347 56-171 58-72 .806 340 7.9
Trent 49 19.8 139-319 .436 76-185 27-32 .844 381 7.8
Labissiere 33 17.2 81-147 .551 3-13 25-33 .758 190 5.8
Hezonja 43 16.3 69-170 .406 15-56 42-51 .824 195 4.5
Tolliver 33 16.8 43-117 .368 30-89 13-19 .684 129 3.9
Swanigan 16 14.6 26-43 .605 0-2 8-15 .533 60 3.8
Little 45 12.5 61-142 .430 14-55 26-41 .634 162 3.6
Hoard 13 7.9 15-32 .469 0-3 8-13 .615 38 2.9
Gabriel 13 9.6 10-23 .435 3-9 5-6 .833 28 2.2
Brown 9 3.7 4-10 .400 0-0 3-8 .375 11 1.2
TEAM 62 240.8 2591-5652 .458 776-2091 1068-1335 .800 7026 113.3
OPPONENTS 62 240.8 2583-5715 .452 814-2178 1167-1518 .769 7147 115.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 28 207 235 4.4 429 7.9 91 0 52 158 18
McCollum 38 197 235 4.1 245 4.2 147 0 42 111 36
Whiteside 229 579 808 14.2 70 1.2 172 1 23 107 174
Anthony 60 237 297 6.5 68 1.5 132 0 36 82 21
Hood 10 62 72 3.4 32 1.5 46 0 17 19 4
Ariza 10 69 79 4.6 32 1.9 38 1 30 22 5
Collins 4 8 12 4.0 6 2.0 11 0 0 6 2
Simons 23 121 144 2.4 94 1.5 125 0 23 60 9
Bazemore 13 159 172 4.0 61 1.4 121 1 45 60 31
Trent 18 62 80 1.6 44 .9 62 0 37 17 12
Labissiere 65 104 169 5.1 42 1.3 89 0 7 30 31
Hezonja 24 129 153 3.6 37 .9 89 0 26 30 6
Tolliver 27 83 110 3.3 29 .9 54 0 8 21 9
Swanigan 24 57 81 5.1 21 1.3 46 0 2 25 5
Little 31 75 106 2.4 21 .5 70 0 12 15 14
Hoard 14 18 32 2.5 4 .3 12 0 5 4 0
Gabriel 10 19 29 2.2 5 .4 24 0 4 10 4
Brown 3 11 14 1.6 1 .1 7 0 1 3 1
TEAM 631 2197 2828 45.6 1241 20.0 1336 4 370 804 382
OPPONENTS 727 2223 2950 47.6 1521 24.5 1212 1 423 788 315