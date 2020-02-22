https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Portland-Trail-Blazers-Stax-15076177.php
Portland Trail Blazers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|54
|37.0
|507-1102
|.460
|212-539
|368-414
|.889
|1594
|29.5
|McCollum
|53
|35.7
|450-1008
|.446
|143-374
|91-120
|.758
|1134
|21.4
|Whiteside
|52
|30.8
|341-558
|.611
|2-4
|138-195
|.708
|822
|15.8
|Anthony
|41
|32.5
|236-573
|.412
|57-163
|93-110
|.845
|622
|15.2
|Hood
|21
|29.5
|87-172
|.506
|35-71
|21-27
|.778
|230
|11.0
|Ariza
|12
|31.8
|46-88
|.523
|16-40
|16-18
|.889
|124
|10.3
|Simons
|56
|22.3
|189-463
|.408
|64-192
|67-83
|.807
|509
|9.1
|Collins
|3
|28.7
|9-19
|.474
|3-7
|6-6
|1.000
|27
|9.0
|Bazemore
|43
|25.8
|113-326
|.347
|56-171
|58-72
|.806
|340
|7.9
|Trent
|44
|18.3
|111-258
|.430
|66-160
|21-24
|.875
|309
|7.0
|Labissiere
|33
|17.2
|81-147
|.551
|3-13
|25-33
|.758
|190
|5.8
|Hezonja
|39
|16.2
|60-156
|.385
|15-53
|40-49
|.816
|175
|4.5
|Little
|40
|12.8
|59-134
|.440
|14-53
|26-39
|.667
|158
|4.0
|Tolliver
|33
|16.8
|43-117
|.368
|30-89
|13-19
|.684
|129
|3.9
|Swanigan
|12
|15.4
|18-34
|.529
|0-2
|4-10
|.400
|40
|3.3
|Hoard
|13
|7.9
|15-32
|.469
|0-3
|8-13
|.615
|38
|2.9
|Gabriel
|8
|8.9
|6-15
|.400
|1-5
|1-2
|.500
|14
|1.8
|Brown
|9
|3.7
|4-10
|.400
|0-0
|3-8
|.375
|11
|1.2
|TEAM
|57
|240.9
|2375-5212
|.456
|717-1939
|999-1242
|.804
|6466
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|57
|240.9
|2380-5269
|.452
|744-1994
|1079-1417
|.761
|6583
|115.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Lillard
|28
|207
|235
|4.4
|429
|7.9
|91
|0
|52
|158
|18
|McCollum
|33
|176
|209
|3.9
|205
|3.9
|133
|0
|38
|96
|33
|Whiteside
|208
|522
|730
|14.0
|62
|1.2
|156
|1
|21
|100
|160
|Anthony
|54
|216
|270
|6.6
|61
|1.5
|122
|0
|34
|72
|20
|Hood
|10
|62
|72
|3.4
|32
|1.5
|46
|0
|17
|19
|4
|Ariza
|7
|51
|58
|4.8
|21
|1.8
|27
|1
|21
|12
|5
|Simons
|22
|117
|139
|2.5
|85
|1.5
|110
|0
|20
|53
|9
|Collins
|4
|8
|12
|4.0
|6
|2.0
|11
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Bazemore
|13
|159
|172
|4.0
|61
|1.4
|121
|1
|45
|60
|31
|Trent
|18
|49
|67
|1.5
|40
|.9
|54
|0
|30
|12
|10
|Labissiere
|65
|104
|169
|5.1
|42
|1.3
|89
|0
|7
|30
|31
|Hezonja
|23
|118
|141
|3.6
|30
|.8
|86
|0
|24
|29
|6
|Little
|31
|71
|102
|2.6
|19
|.5
|65
|0
|10
|15
|14
|Tolliver
|27
|83
|110
|3.3
|29
|.9
|54
|0
|8
|21
|9
|Swanigan
|20
|46
|66
|5.5
|14
|1.2
|34
|0
|1
|18
|4
|Hoard
|14
|18
|32
|2.5
|4
|.3
|12
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Gabriel
|5
|7
|12
|1.5
|1
|.1
|14
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Brown
|3
|11
|14
|1.6
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|TEAM
|585
|2025
|2610
|45.8
|1142
|20.0
|1232
|4
|336
|734
|360
|OPPONENTS
|679
|2059
|2738
|48.0
|1400
|24.6
|1135
|1
|392
|724
|296
