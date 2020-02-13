Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 54 37.0 507-1102 .460 212-539 368-414 .889 1594 29.5
McCollum 52 35.7 440-986 .446 140-366 87-116 .750 1107 21.3
Whiteside 51 30.8 332-542 .613 2-4 137-193 .710 803 15.7
Anthony 40 32.5 230-556 .414 55-157 87-104 .837 602 15.1
Hood 21 29.5 87-172 .506 35-71 21-27 .778 230 11.0
Ariza 11 31.5 41-81 .506 15-38 14-15 .933 111 10.1
Simons 55 22.2 187-451 .415 64-188 64-78 .821 502 9.1
Collins 3 28.7 9-19 .474 3-7 6-6 1.000 27 9.0
Bazemore 43 25.8 113-326 .347 56-171 58-72 .806 340 7.9
Trent 43 17.8 106-247 .429 63-156 19-21 .905 294 6.8
Labissiere 33 17.2 81-147 .551 3-13 25-33 .758 190 5.8
Hezonja 39 16.2 60-156 .385 15-53 40-49 .816 175 4.5
Tolliver 33 16.8 43-117 .368 30-89 13-19 .684 129 3.9
Little 39 12.7 55-128 .430 13-51 26-39 .667 149 3.8
Swanigan 11 16.0 16-32 .500 0-2 3-8 .375 35 3.2
Hoard 13 7.9 15-32 .469 0-3 8-13 .615 38 2.9
Gabriel 7 8.1 6-14 .429 1-4 1-2 .500 14 2.0
Brown 9 3.7 4-10 .400 0-0 3-8 .375 11 1.2
TEAM 56 240.9 2332-5118 .456 707-1912 980-1217 .805 6351 113.4
OPPONENTS 56 240.9 2335-5185 .450 726-1960 1059-1384 .765 6455 115.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 28 207 235 4.4 429 7.9 91 0 52 158 18
McCollum 32 171 203 3.9 195 3.8 133 0 38 91 33
Whiteside 203 515 718 14.1 60 1.2 152 1 21 98 154
Anthony 52 213 265 6.6 60 1.5 118 0 33 70 19
Hood 10 62 72 3.4 32 1.5 46 0 17 19 4
Ariza 7 43 50 4.5 19 1.7 24 1 19 9 4
Simons 22 114 136 2.5 83 1.5 108 0 17 53 9
Collins 4 8 12 4.0 6 2.0 11 0 0 6 2
Bazemore 13 159 172 4.0 61 1.4 121 1 45 60 31
Trent 18 48 66 1.5 38 .9 54 0 29 12 10
Labissiere 65 104 169 5.1 42 1.3 89 0 7 30 31
Hezonja 23 118 141 3.6 30 .8 86 0 24 29 6
Tolliver 27 83 110 3.3 29 .9 54 0 8 21 9
Little 29 70 99 2.5 18 .5 62 0 10 15 14
Swanigan 19 42 61 5.5 14 1.3 32 0 1 17 4
Hoard 14 18 32 2.5 4 .3 12 0 5 4 0
Gabriel 3 6 9 1.3 1 .1 10 0 2 2 2
Brown 3 11 14 1.6 1 .1 7 0 1 3 1
TEAM 572 1992 2564 45.8 1122 20.0 1210 4 329 720 351
OPPONENTS 670 2022 2692 48.1 1364 24.4 1112 1 384 705 293