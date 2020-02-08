https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Portland-Trail-Blazers-Stax-15040566.php
Portland Trail Blazers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|51
|37.1
|483-1044
|.463
|204-513
|351-395
|.889
|1521
|29.8
|McCollum
|49
|35.7
|419-929
|.451
|130-340
|83-111
|.748
|1051
|21.4
|Whiteside
|48
|30.7
|315-514
|.613
|2-4
|127-176
|.722
|759
|15.8
|Anthony
|37
|32.6
|215-511
|.421
|52-142
|82-97
|.845
|564
|15.2
|Hood
|21
|29.5
|87-172
|.506
|35-71
|21-27
|.778
|230
|11.0
|Collins
|3
|28.7
|9-19
|.474
|3-7
|6-6
|1.000
|27
|9.0
|Ariza
|8
|30.6
|27-57
|.474
|10-26
|7-8
|.875
|71
|8.9
|Simons
|53
|22.1
|178-433
|.411
|57-177
|58-72
|.806
|471
|8.9
|Bazemore
|43
|25.8
|113-326
|.347
|56-171
|58-72
|.806
|340
|7.9
|Trent
|40
|17.3
|95-223
|.426
|58-142
|16-18
|.889
|264
|6.6
|Labissiere
|33
|17.2
|81-147
|.551
|3-13
|25-33
|.758
|190
|5.8
|Hezonja
|38
|16.5
|60-154
|.390
|15-53
|40-49
|.816
|175
|4.6
|Tolliver
|33
|16.8
|43-117
|.368
|30-89
|13-19
|.684
|129
|3.9
|Little
|39
|12.7
|55-128
|.430
|13-51
|26-39
|.667
|149
|3.8
|Swanigan
|8
|16.4
|14-26
|.538
|0-1
|2-6
|.333
|30
|3.8
|Hoard
|12
|7.8
|13-29
|.448
|0-3
|6-11
|.545
|32
|2.7
|Brown
|7
|3.3
|4-9
|.444
|0-0
|2-4
|.500
|10
|1.4
|Gabriel
|4
|8.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|TEAM
|53
|240.9
|2212-4843
|.457
|668-1804
|923-1143
|.808
|6015
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|53
|240.9
|2202-4900
|.449
|686-1854
|1007-1316
|.765
|6097
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Lillard
|24
|197
|221
|4.3
|405
|7.9
|85
|0
|50
|148
|17
|McCollum
|32
|163
|195
|4.0
|184
|3.8
|126
|0
|37
|85
|33
|Whiteside
|194
|482
|676
|14.1
|55
|1.1
|143
|0
|19
|91
|149
|Anthony
|46
|197
|243
|6.6
|57
|1.5
|109
|0
|31
|63
|18
|Hood
|10
|62
|72
|3.4
|32
|1.5
|46
|0
|17
|19
|4
|Collins
|4
|8
|12
|4.0
|6
|2.0
|11
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Ariza
|5
|32
|37
|4.6
|12
|1.5
|21
|1
|11
|9
|1
|Simons
|20
|107
|127
|2.4
|78
|1.5
|103
|0
|17
|51
|9
|Bazemore
|13
|159
|172
|4.0
|61
|1.4
|121
|1
|45
|60
|31
|Trent
|16
|44
|60
|1.5
|37
|.9
|48
|0
|24
|11
|10
|Labissiere
|65
|104
|169
|5.1
|42
|1.3
|89
|0
|7
|30
|31
|Hezonja
|23
|118
|141
|3.7
|29
|.8
|85
|0
|24
|29
|6
|Tolliver
|27
|83
|110
|3.3
|29
|.9
|54
|0
|8
|21
|9
|Little
|29
|70
|99
|2.5
|18
|.5
|62
|0
|10
|15
|14
|Swanigan
|13
|38
|51
|6.4
|10
|1.3
|21
|0
|0
|12
|3
|Hoard
|13
|17
|30
|2.5
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Brown
|3
|8
|11
|1.6
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Gabriel
|2
|2
|4
|1.0
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|TEAM
|539
|1891
|2430
|45.8
|1060
|20.0
|1146
|3
|308
|680
|339
|OPPONENTS
|628
|1908
|2536
|47.8
|1267
|23.9
|1052
|1
|363
|666
|274
