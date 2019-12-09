Pittsburgh Steelers
Published
Statistics after 13 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Rudolph
|263
|162
|61.597
|1636
|6.221
|12
|4.6
|9
|3.4
|76t
|80.3
|Hodges
|80
|57
|71.25
|682
|8.525
|4
|5.0
|2
|2.5
|79t
|103.2
|Roethlisberger
|62
|35
|56.452
|351
|5.661
|0
|0.0
|1
|1.6
|45
|66.0
|TEAM
|410
|258
|62.927
|2541
|6.595
|16
|3.9
|13
|3.2
|79t
|81
|OPPONENTS
|442
|274
|61.991
|2727
|6.871
|21
|4.8
|18
|4.1
|58t
|81
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Conner
|102
|390
|3.8
|25
|4
|Snell
|81
|320
|4.0
|23
|1
|Samuels
|61
|169
|2.8
|13
|1
|Whyte
|14
|94
|6.7
|21
|0
|Tr.Edmunds
|22
|92
|4.2
|45
|0
|Hodges
|18
|65
|3.6
|22
|0
|Rudolph
|19
|42
|2.2
|13
|0
|Johnson
|4
|41
|10.3
|17
|0
|Holton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Brooks-James
|8
|7
|0.9
|8
|0
|Roethlisberger
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|McDonald
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Berry
|1
|-8
|-8.0
|-8
|0
|TEAM
|333
|1230
|3.694
|45
|6
|OPPONENTS
|348
|1315
|3.779
|37t
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Johnson
|42
|483
|11.5
|45t
|4
|Samuels
|41
|252
|6.1
|18
|1
|Smith-Schuster
|38
|524
|13.8
|76t
|3
|Washington
|34
|611
|18.0
|79t
|3
|McDonald
|33
|245
|7.4
|22
|3
|Conner
|30
|242
|8.1
|26t
|2
|Switzer
|8
|27
|3.4
|8
|0
|Vannett
|7
|70
|10.0
|17
|0
|Tr.Edmunds
|6
|48
|8.0
|11
|0
|Jones
|4
|61
|15.3
|28
|0
|Moncrief
|4
|18
|4.5
|11
|0
|Cain
|3
|62
|20.7
|35
|0
|Snell
|3
|23
|7.7
|14
|0
|Nix
|2
|4
|2.0
|4
|0
|Grimble
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Holton
|1
|22
|22.0
|18
|0
|Whyte
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|258
|2704
|10.481
|79t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|274
|3037
|11.084
|58t
|21
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Fitzpatrick
|5
|130
|26.0
|96t
|1
|Haden
|4
|20
|5.0
|16
|0
|Watt
|2
|7
|3.5
|7
|0
|Bush
|2
|6
|3.0
|6
|0
|Sutton
|1
|26
|26.0
|26
|0
|Kelly
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Tr.Edmunds
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Hilton
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Barron
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|202
|11.222
|96t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|13
|178
|13.692
|43
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Watt
|12.5
|Dupree
|9.5
|Heyward
|8.0
|Hargrave
|4.0
|Tuitt
|3.5
|Barron
|3.0
|Williams
|2.0
|Alualu
|1.0
|Bush
|1.0
|Hilton
|1.0
|Sutton
|1.0
|Chickillo
|0.5
|TEAM
|48.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Berry
|57
|2630
|46.1
|41.035
|19
|69
|0
|TEAM
|57
|2630
|46.14
|41.035
|19
|69
|0
|OPPONENTS
|58
|2703
|46.603
|40.362
|21
|60
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Johnson
|13
|
|165
|12.7
|85t
|1
|Sutton
|1
|
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Switzer
|8
|
|29
|3.6
|13
|0
|TEAM
|22
|
|202
|9.182
|85t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|25
|
|231
|9.24
|29
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Whyte
|6
|112
|18.7
|34
|0
|Switzer
|9
|166
|18.4
|26
|0
|Holton
|3
|55
|18.3
|21
|0
|Brooks-James
|2
|32
|16.0
|16
|0
|TEAM
|20
|365
|18.25
|34
|0
|OPPONENTS
|38
|839
|22.079
|46
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barron
|0
|0
|1
|Berry
|1
|0
|0
|Bush
|0
|0
|4
|Conner
|1
|0
|0
|DeCastro
|0
|1
|0
|Dupree
|0
|0
|2
|Feiler
|0
|3
|0
|Fitzpatrick
|0
|0
|2
|Foster
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward
|0
|0
|1
|Hodges
|2
|1
|0
|Holton
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson
|0
|0
|1
|Pouncey
|3
|0
|0
|Roethlisberger
|1
|1
|0
|Rudolph
|4
|0
|0
|Samuels
|1
|0
|0
|Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|0
|Snell
|1
|0
|0
|Switzer
|1
|1
|0
|Villanueva
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|Watt
|0
|0
|3
|Williams
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|21
|11
|15
|OPPONENTS
|27
|8
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|47
|76
|79
|57
|0
|259
|OPPONENTS
|54
|74
|46
|65
|3
|242
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|28
|51
|0
|103
|Conner
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Johnson
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|McDonald
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Smith-Schuster
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Washington
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samuels
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fitzpatrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Snell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|24
|6
|16
|1
|26
|28
|51
|0
|222
|OPPONENTS
|26
|5
|21
|0
|17
|23
|48
|2
|211
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Boswell
|1/
|1
|10/
|10
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|1/
|2
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|10/
|10
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|1/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|7/
|7
|4/
|7
|0/
|3