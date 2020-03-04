Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PITTSBURGH (5-25) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Igbokwe 23 0-7 0-0 6-9 1 1 0
Brown 30 6-10 0-0 2-3 2 4 12
Green 36 5-9 0-0 0-1 2 2 14
Harris 33 9-17 2-2 0-10 3 4 20
Hayford 30 3-9 0-0 1-3 2 2 7
Judkins 17 1-2 0-2 1-5 1 0 2
Knight 9 0-3 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Prapa 22 4-4 0-0 0-0 3 5 12
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-61 2-4 14-40 14 18 67

Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 4-5, Prapa 4-4, Hayford 1-5, Harris 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Igbokwe 4, Judkins 4)

Turnovers: 22 (Harris 7, Hayford 7, Brown 4, Prapa 2, Igbokwe 1, Green 1)

Steals: 3 (Harris 3)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME (13-18) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brunelle 38 3-10 2-2 0-3 3 1 10
Vaughn 34 3-7 3-4 5-11 1 2 9
Gilbert 37 9-16 2-2 1-6 1 1 20
Sniezek 35 5-12 0-1 1-2 3 5 11
Walker 39 3-17 6-6 3-3 1 3 12
Cosgrove 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Cole 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-64 13-15 14-34 10 15 65

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Brunelle 2-6, Sniezek 1-2, Cosgrove 1-1, Walker 0-7)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Vaughn 3, Brunelle 2, Gilbert 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Brunelle 4, Vaughn 4, Sniezek 4, Walker 2, Gilbert 1)

Steals: 8 (Gilbert 3, Vaughn 2, Walker 2, Sniezek 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh 12 22 17 16 67
Notre Dame 16 17 14 18 65

A_0

Officials_Eric Brewton, Pualani Spurlock, Tiara Cruse