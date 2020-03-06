Recommended Video:

Pittsburgh 2 1 1 4
Buffalo 1 0 1 2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 16 (Bjugstad, McCann), 7:56. 2, Buffalo, McCabe 3, 9:01 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 2 (Malkin, Rust), 12:26.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 17 (Malkin, Schultz), 13:32 (pp).

Third Period_5, Buffalo, M.Johansson 9 (Dahlin, Kahun), 1:57. 6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 15 (Zucker), 6:02.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 16-3-13_32. Buffalo 9-10-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Johansson 1-3-1 (32-28).

A_18,236 (19,070). T_2:26.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jesse Marquis.