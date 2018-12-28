https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Pinstripe-Bowl-Winners-13494382.php
Pinstripe Bowl Winners
Dec. 27, 2018 — Wisconsin 35, Miami 3
Dec. 27, 2017 — Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Dec. 27, 2016 — Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24
Dec. 26, 2015 — Duke 44, Indiana 41, OT
Dec. 27, 2014 — Penn St. 31, Boston College 30, OT
Dec. 28, 2013 — Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16
Dec. 29, 2012 — Syracuse 38, West Virginia 14
Dec. 30, 2011 — Rutgers 27, Iowa St. 13
Dec. 30, 2010 — Syracuse 36, Kansas St. 34
