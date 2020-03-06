https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15110549.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|59
|36.1
|514-1056
|.487
|117-328
|386-421
|.917
|1531
|25.9
|Ayton
|30
|33.2
|255-465
|.548
|0-3
|60-78
|.769
|570
|19.0
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|54
|31.4
|235-575
|.409
|60-175
|155-185
|.838
|685
|12.7
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Baynes
|39
|21.3
|160-328
|.488
|45-136
|48-66
|.727
|413
|10.6
|Saric
|55
|24.3
|196-434
|.452
|64-200
|71-84
|.845
|527
|9.6
|Bridges
|62
|26.6
|192-378
|.508
|52-148
|82-98
|.837
|518
|8.4
|C.Johnson
|49
|20.3
|136-325
|.418
|91-229
|35-46
|.761
|398
|8.1
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|41
|10.4
|82-124
|.661
|1-2
|30-35
|.857
|195
|4.8
|Carter
|47
|14.6
|74-184
|.402
|41-101
|15-19
|.789
|204
|4.3
|Okobo
|52
|13.3
|72-178
|.404
|25-69
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.1
|Jerome
|25
|10.9
|34-96
|.354
|11-40
|11-14
|.786
|90
|3.6
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|62
|241.2
|2523-5446
|.463
|678-1944
|1220-1485
|.822
|6944
|112.0
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.2
|2552-5397
|.473
|726-1990
|1206-1543
|.782
|7036
|113.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|216
|242
|4.1
|379
|6.4
|177
|1
|43
|231
|14
|Ayton
|123
|237
|360
|12.0
|57
|1.9
|97
|0
|22
|71
|51
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|40
|202
|242
|4.5
|475
|8.8
|134
|0
|83
|148
|9
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Baynes
|62
|150
|212
|5.4
|64
|1.6
|131
|0
|8
|44
|20
|Saric
|81
|240
|321
|5.8
|106
|1.9
|123
|0
|30
|70
|13
|Bridges
|53
|186
|239
|3.9
|107
|1.7
|136
|0
|90
|60
|36
|C.Johnson
|39
|101
|140
|2.9
|52
|1.1
|72
|0
|30
|29
|16
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|25
|89
|114
|2.8
|20
|.5
|52
|0
|10
|27
|11
|Carter
|23
|62
|85
|1.8
|63
|1.3
|69
|0
|36
|28
|11
|Okobo
|15
|72
|87
|1.7
|110
|2.1
|49
|0
|24
|37
|4
|Jerome
|6
|33
|39
|1.6
|40
|1.6
|25
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|605
|2058
|2663
|43.0
|1681
|27.1
|1378
|1
|489
|938
|248
|OPPONENTS
|575
|2140
|2715
|43.8
|1476
|23.8
|1420
|2
|507
|1000
|349
