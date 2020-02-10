Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 50 35.9 453-900 .503 99-270 332-361 .920 1337 26.7
Oubre 51 34.6 346-756 .458 103-283 183-232 .789 978 19.2
Ayton 23 33.0 193-358 .539 0-2 45-56 .804 431 18.7
Rubio 45 31.6 196-490 .400 48-146 114-138 .826 554 12.3
Baynes 33 22.9 146-298 .490 42-126 44-61 .721 378 11.5
Kaminsky 32 22.4 127-279 .455 39-112 59-88 .670 352 11.0
Saric 48 24.8 173-391 .442 58-185 58-68 .853 462 9.6
Bridges 53 25.5 153-304 .503 35-109 71-87 .816 412 7.8
C.Johnson 40 19.8 105-257 .409 68-177 30-39 .769 308 7.7
T.Johnson 31 16.6 65-171 .380 24-83 24-32 .750 178 5.7
Diallo 36 10.0 69-106 .651 1-2 29-34 .853 168 4.7
Okobo 43 13.3 58-145 .400 22-59 40-59 .678 178 4.1
Carter 38 14.2 54-141 .383 30-76 13-16 .813 151 4.0
Jerome 19 11.5 29-73 .397 11-31 4-5 .800 73 3.8
Lecque 3 7.3 3-7 .429 0-3 2-2 1.000 8 2.7
Owens 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Harper 3 2.7 1-4 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 53 241.4 2172-4684 .464 580-1667 1048-1278 .820 5972 112.7
OPPONENTS 53 241.4 2194-4651 .472 613-1687 1018-1315 .774 6019 113.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 26 183 209 4.2 316 6.3 153 1 37 195 12
Oubre 61 279 340 6.7 77 1.5 175 0 66 80 38
Ayton 91 185 276 12.0 50 2.2 72 0 17 44 37
Rubio 32 167 199 4.4 389 8.6 112 0 61 118 9
Baynes 54 136 190 5.8 62 1.9 116 0 7 39 19
Kaminsky 30 128 158 4.9 71 2.2 69 0 13 33 10
Saric 73 215 288 6.0 90 1.9 107 0 30 59 12
Bridges 47 161 208 3.9 84 1.6 113 0 77 50 29
C.Johnson 36 84 120 3.0 40 1.0 56 0 19 24 13
T.Johnson 10 42 52 1.7 50 1.6 43 0 12 24 8
Diallo 23 78 101 2.8 17 .5 45 0 8 24 10
Okobo 14 55 69 1.6 95 2.2 44 0 22 26 4
Carter 19 53 72 1.9 52 1.4 54 0 28 27 11
Jerome 5 25 30 1.6 34 1.8 22 0 12 13 3
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 2 0 0 1 0
Owens 2 0 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 1 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 523 1791 2314 43.7 1428 26.9 1183 1 410 786 215
OPPONENTS 489 1840 2329 43.9 1267 23.9 1219 2 422 840 300