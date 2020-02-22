Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 22, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 61 18 36 54 19 28 3 0 3 162 .111
F 11 Travis Konecny 58 21 33 54 -3 28 3 0 2 128 .164
F 28 Claude Giroux 61 17 30 47 6 28 6 1 4 169 .101
F 93 Jakub Voracek 61 12 33 45 12 29 4 0 3 112 .107
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 61 18 20 38 2 8 4 0 2 143 .126
F 13 Kevin Hayes 61 19 16 35 -11 30 4 4 5 150 .127
D 15 Matt Niskanen 60 7 23 30 0 27 3 1 0 115 .061
D 9 Ivan Provorov 61 11 19 30 0 20 7 0 3 135 .081
D 6 Travis Sanheim 61 8 13 21 2 28 0 0 0 104 .077
F 49 Joel Farabee 48 7 13 20 5 39 1 0 1 74 .095
F 21 Scott Laughton 41 10 8 18 2 12 0 0 2 62 .161
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
F 12 Michael Raffl 50 6 11 17 -5 10 0 0 1 56 .107
D 61 Justin Braun 54 3 13 16 -1 14 0 0 0 64 .047
D 5 Philippe Myers 43 4 12 16 16 24 0 0 0 68 .059
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 55 6 10 16 5 12 0 0 0 63 .095
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 41 5 7 12 -3 20 1 0 1 73 .068
D 8 Robert Hagg 41 3 9 12 13 23 1 0 0 34 .088
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 28 5 5 10 -2 19 1 0 1 34 .147
F 48 Morgan Frost 20 2 5 7 -3 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 20 1 1 2 7 2 0 0 0 17 .059
F 10 Andy Andreoff 14 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 14 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 6 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 61 197 330 527 47 460 41 7 29 1922 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 176 293 469 -68 543 33 6 22 1742 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 36 1938 2.54 18 12 3 1 82 892 0.908 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 30 1613 2.9 15 7 4 2 78 769 0.899 0 1 2
34 Alex Lyon 3 135 3.56 1 1 0 0 8 73 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 61 3725 2.75 34 20 7 3 168 1734 .899 197 330 460
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 3725 3.1 27 24 10 2 189 1914 .898 176 293 543