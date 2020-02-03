https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15025865.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|52
|13
|33
|46
|16
|22
|2
|0
|1
|136
|.096
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|49
|17
|27
|44
|-3
|24
|3
|0
|2
|110
|.155
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|52
|11
|29
|40
|12
|23
|3
|0
|3
|95
|.116
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|52
|13
|22
|35
|7
|26
|4
|0
|4
|151
|.086
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|52
|16
|15
|31
|-11
|22
|4
|3
|4
|127
|.126
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|52
|14
|16
|30
|1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|128
|.109
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|52
|9
|16
|25
|3
|16
|6
|0
|3
|115
|.078
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|51
|6
|17
|23
|0
|27
|3
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|42
|7
|11
|18
|3
|39
|1
|0
|1
|62
|.113
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|52
|7
|9
|16
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|86
|.081
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|34
|3
|11
|14
|15
|24
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|32
|8
|5
|13
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.182
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|46
|5
|8
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.100
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|40
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.114
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|46
|3
|8
|11
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|33
|1
|7
|8
|6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|18
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|19
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|27
|.074
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|162
|270
|432
|17
|391
|34
|4
|23
|1638
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|152
|252
|404
|-32
|462
|30
|5
|19
|1512
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|32
|1702
|2.61
|15
|11
|3
|1
|74
|781
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|25
|1327
|2.94
|12
|5
|4
|1
|65
|654
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|2
|120
|3.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|71
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|3181
|2.81
|28
|17
|7
|2
|146
|1506
|.899
|162
|270
|391
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|3181
|3.0
|24
|19
|9
|1
|156
|1632
|.901
|152
|252
|462
