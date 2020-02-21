https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-15073495.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|40
|30.7
|300-642
|.467
|52-153
|280-344
|.814
|932
|23.3
|Harris
|56
|34.5
|419-886
|.473
|98-274
|132-165
|.800
|1068
|19.1
|Simmons
|53
|36.3
|359-615
|.584
|2-6
|177-282
|.628
|897
|16.9
|Richardson
|42
|31.0
|223-515
|.433
|65-195
|93-117
|.795
|604
|14.4
|Horford
|51
|30.6
|246-559
|.440
|72-222
|43-59
|.729
|607
|11.9
|Burks
|2
|22.0
|7-15
|.467
|2-6
|5-5
|1.000
|21
|10.5
|Korkmaz
|55
|21.2
|189-433
|.436
|105-269
|37-52
|.712
|520
|9.5
|Robinson
|3
|13.0
|10-15
|.667
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|20
|6.7
|Milton
|23
|14.9
|50-116
|.431
|19-58
|24-31
|.774
|143
|6.2
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|55
|17.2
|109-275
|.396
|61-179
|24-27
|.889
|303
|5.5
|Thybulle
|48
|20.2
|80-198
|.404
|47-127
|24-37
|.649
|231
|4.8
|Neto
|45
|11.3
|68-157
|.433
|24-64
|18-22
|.818
|178
|4.0
|O'Quinn
|22
|10.0
|32-64
|.500
|7-21
|5-11
|.455
|76
|3.5
|Pelle
|16
|10.3
|17-29
|.586
|0-0
|6-12
|.500
|40
|2.5
|Shayok
|2
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Smith
|7
|4.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|8
|1.1
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|56
|241.3
|2274-4891
|.465
|608-1728
|931-1249
|.745
|6087
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|56
|241.3
|2184-4810
|.454
|567-1609
|1011-1368
|.739
|5946
|106.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|110
|371
|481
|12.0
|127
|3.2
|140
|1
|33
|122
|55
|Harris
|39
|343
|382
|6.8
|172
|3.1
|128
|0
|41
|85
|31
|Simmons
|107
|314
|421
|7.9
|441
|8.3
|173
|0
|115
|191
|31
|Richardson
|34
|105
|139
|3.3
|135
|3.2
|112
|0
|41
|89
|27
|Horford
|77
|261
|338
|6.6
|195
|3.8
|108
|0
|45
|52
|47
|Burks
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korkmaz
|16
|107
|123
|2.2
|52
|.9
|75
|0
|29
|39
|14
|Robinson
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Milton
|6
|40
|46
|2.0
|34
|1.5
|41
|0
|9
|24
|1
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|44
|142
|186
|3.4
|31
|.6
|66
|0
|17
|20
|4
|Thybulle
|25
|49
|74
|1.5
|57
|1.2
|108
|0
|69
|40
|40
|Neto
|11
|39
|50
|1.1
|68
|1.5
|38
|0
|20
|36
|5
|O'Quinn
|27
|54
|81
|3.7
|32
|1.5
|29
|0
|4
|18
|17
|Pelle
|14
|40
|54
|3.4
|7
|.4
|35
|0
|1
|12
|23
|Shayok
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|574
|2000
|2574
|46.0
|1452
|25.9
|1173
|1
|459
|821
|311
|OPPONENTS
|483
|1867
|2350
|42.0
|1241
|22.2
|1151
|2
|402
|798
|215
View Comments