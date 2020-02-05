https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-15031845.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|35
|30.9
|265-556
|.477
|44-133
|236-287
|.822
|810
|23.1
|Harris
|51
|34.3
|377-798
|.472
|87-252
|128-159
|.805
|969
|19.0
|Simmons
|49
|36.1
|327-560
|.584
|2-6
|163-260
|.627
|819
|16.7
|Richardson
|38
|31.5
|209-479
|.436
|61-183
|90-110
|.818
|569
|15.0
|Horford
|46
|30.9
|232-517
|.449
|64-199
|39-54
|.722
|567
|12.3
|Korkmaz
|50
|20.8
|158-377
|.419
|90-236
|33-46
|.717
|439
|8.8
|Milton
|18
|14.9
|42-94
|.447
|17-51
|22-29
|.759
|123
|6.8
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|51
|17.7
|106-264
|.402
|59-173
|24-27
|.889
|295
|5.8
|Thybulle
|43
|20.1
|72-182
|.396
|44-117
|23-36
|.639
|211
|4.9
|Neto
|42
|11.4
|67-153
|.438
|24-63
|14-18
|.778
|172
|4.1
|O'Quinn
|22
|10.0
|32-64
|.500
|7-21
|5-11
|.455
|76
|3.5
|Pelle
|14
|11.1
|15-27
|.556
|0-0
|5-10
|.500
|35
|2.5
|Smith
|5
|5.8
|2-10
|.200
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|6
|1.2
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|241.0
|2065-4437
|.465
|552-1582
|845-1132
|.746
|5527
|108.4
|OPPONENTS
|51
|241.0
|1983-4343
|.457
|514-1454
|929-1261
|.737
|5409
|106.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|90
|333
|423
|12.1
|109
|3.1
|121
|1
|26
|107
|46
|Harris
|35
|307
|342
|6.7
|148
|2.9
|119
|0
|38
|80
|29
|Simmons
|96
|285
|381
|7.8
|402
|8.2
|160
|0
|105
|170
|29
|Richardson
|30
|95
|125
|3.3
|129
|3.4
|101
|0
|37
|80
|23
|Horford
|73
|235
|308
|6.7
|181
|3.9
|99
|0
|42
|51
|40
|Korkmaz
|11
|96
|107
|2.1
|45
|.9
|74
|0
|25
|35
|12
|Milton
|4
|34
|38
|2.1
|26
|1.4
|34
|0
|7
|20
|1
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|42
|132
|174
|3.4
|30
|.6
|65
|0
|16
|19
|4
|Thybulle
|22
|45
|67
|1.6
|53
|1.2
|100
|0
|64
|39
|35
|Neto
|11
|36
|47
|1.1
|63
|1.5
|37
|0
|20
|35
|5
|O'Quinn
|27
|54
|81
|3.7
|32
|1.5
|29
|0
|4
|18
|17
|Pelle
|12
|39
|51
|3.6
|7
|.5
|31
|0
|1
|11
|21
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|516
|1816
|2332
|45.7
|1321
|25.9
|1083
|1
|419
|751
|277
|OPPONENTS
|431
|1686
|2117
|41.5
|1127
|22.1
|1048
|2
|373
|727
|191
