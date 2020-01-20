AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 31 31.1 238-504 .472 38-118 211-252 .837 725 23.4
Harris 44 34.2 336-694 .484 75-209 105-132 .795 852 19.4
Simmons 42 35.9 271-477 .568 2-5 109-190 .574 653 15.5
Richardson 36 32.3 203-467 .435 60-181 88-108 .815 554 15.4
Horford 40 31.0 204-455 .448 55-170 35-50 .700 498 12.5
Korkmaz 43 20.5 137-311 .441 74-189 27-38 .711 375 8.7
Burke 22 14.1 58-121 .479 16-36 13-18 .722 145 6.6
Ennis 42 17.3 94-211 .445 36-99 46-59 .780 270 6.4
Scott 44 18.1 89-226 .394 49-148 18-21 .857 245 5.6
Thybulle 36 19.1 57-144 .396 35-87 21-30 .700 170 4.7
Milton 12 8.5 16-42 .381 5-22 10-13 .769 47 3.9
Neto 35 10.6 55-114 .482 17-43 10-12 .833 137 3.9
O'Quinn 20 10.6 29-58 .500 6-19 3-8 .375 67 3.4
Pelle 13 11.1 15-25 .600 0-0 4-8 .500 34 2.6
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 44 241.1 1803-3850 .468 468-1326 700-941 .744 4774 108.5
OPPONENTS 44 241.1 1704-3761 .453 434-1224 774-1054 .734 4616 104.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 79 303 382 12.3 102 3.3 109 1 25 93 42
Harris 33 262 295 6.7 132 3.0 102 0 35 69 25
Simmons 82 240 322 7.7 352 8.4 140 0 88 141 27
Richardson 29 94 123 3.4 125 3.5 99 0 36 79 23
Horford 65 197 262 6.6 158 4.0 90 0 38 44 38
Korkmaz 10 84 94 2.2 33 .8 58 0 23 28 8
Burke 14 20 34 1.5 50 2.3 19 0 7 12 1
Ennis 47 96 143 3.4 37 .9 82 0 21 28 13
Scott 33 112 145 3.3 28 .6 58 0 15 15 3
Thybulle 18 37 55 1.5 45 1.3 79 0 51 33 32
Milton 2 13 15 1.2 9 .8 15 0 1 13 1
Neto 5 28 33 .9 50 1.4 23 0 16 27 4
O'Quinn 23 53 76 3.8 30 1.5 27 0 4 18 17
Pelle 11 36 47 3.6 7 .5 30 0 1 10 19
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 451 1575 2026 46.0 1158 26.3 931 1 362 646 253
OPPONENTS 373 1444 1817 41.3 955 21.7 898 2 320 627 176