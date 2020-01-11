AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 31 31.1 238-504 .472 38-118 211-252 .837 725 23.4
Harris 39 34.0 296-611 .484 64-180 99-123 .805 755 19.4
Richardson 31 32.1 176-401 .439 55-156 73-92 .793 480 15.5
Simmons 37 35.5 228-404 .564 2-5 99-170 .582 557 15.1
Horford 35 30.7 179-391 .458 48-138 28-42 .667 434 12.4
Korkmaz 38 20.3 116-265 .438 61-159 21-28 .750 314 8.3
Burke 20 14.8 55-114 .482 15-33 13-17 .765 138 6.9
Ennis 38 17.8 88-196 .449 35-94 41-53 .774 252 6.6
Scott 39 18.6 85-205 .415 47-135 14-17 .824 231 5.9
Thybulle 31 17.6 49-116 .422 31-69 16-24 .667 145 4.7
Milton 11 9.0 15-41 .366 5-22 10-13 .769 45 4.1
Neto 30 11.2 48-98 .490 16-38 6-8 .750 118 3.9
O'Quinn 19 10.3 26-53 .491 6-18 3-8 .375 61 3.2
Pelle 9 9.8 10-15 .667 0-0 4-6 .667 24 2.7
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 39 241.3 1610-3415 .471 423-1165 638-855 .746 4281 109.8
OPPONENTS 39 241.3 1523-3340 .456 387-1086 691-933 .741 4124 105.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 79 303 382 12.3 102 3.3 109 1 25 93 42
Harris 29 224 253 6.5 118 3.0 96 0 31 63 25
Richardson 24 78 102 3.3 112 3.6 87 0 33 65 19
Simmons 69 210 279 7.5 312 8.4 124 0 79 133 26
Horford 59 169 228 6.5 132 3.8 78 0 34 38 33
Korkmaz 8 77 85 2.2 30 .8 53 0 20 25 7
Burke 14 20 34 1.7 49 2.5 18 0 7 11 1
Ennis 43 86 129 3.4 35 .9 77 0 19 25 12
Scott 28 97 125 3.2 24 .6 51 0 12 14 2
Thybulle 11 26 37 1.2 39 1.3 63 0 43 29 22
Milton 2 13 15 1.4 8 .7 15 0 1 13 1
Neto 5 26 31 1.0 44 1.5 22 0 14 26 2
O'Quinn 22 49 71 3.7 28 1.5 25 0 2 17 15
Pelle 5 21 26 2.9 5 .6 18 0 0 7 13
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 398 1399 1797 46.1 1038 26.6 836 1 321 590 220
OPPONENTS 320 1264 1584 40.6 848 21.7 810 2 289 556 153