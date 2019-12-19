AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 23 30.9 167-364 .459 25-81 164-201 .816 523 22.7
Harris 29 34.4 226-463 .488 40-126 80-100 .800 572 19.7
Richardson 21 30.7 114-265 .430 38-104 45-58 .776 311 14.8
Simmons 27 34.6 159-279 .570 2-5 69-115 .600 389 14.4
Horford 25 30.7 138-293 .471 35-102 25-37 .676 336 13.4
Korkmaz 28 21.0 81-188 .431 43-118 17-21 .810 222 7.9
Ennis 29 17.5 70-143 .490 27-66 36-47 .766 203 7.0
Burke 10 15.8 27-63 .429 7-18 8-11 .727 69 6.9
Scott 29 18.9 68-156 .436 38-105 12-15 .800 186 6.4
Thybulle 28 17.8 46-104 .442 29-62 15-22 .682 136 4.9
Neto 26 12.2 43-88 .489 16-34 6-8 .750 108 4.2
Pelle 4 14.3 6-8 .750 0-0 4-6 .667 16 4.0
Milton 9 9.1 12-35 .343 4-19 7-9 .778 35 3.9
O'Quinn 17 9.9 24-48 .500 6-16 3-8 .375 57 3.4
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 240.9 1182-2498 .473 310-856 491-660 .744 3165 109.1
OPPONENTS 29 240.9 1116-2459 .454 274-779 516-702 .735 3022 104.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 61 229 290 12.6 76 3.3 79 1 21 73 31
Harris 22 176 198 6.8 93 3.2 72 0 24 57 24
Richardson 18 54 72 3.4 66 3.1 59 0 22 44 13
Simmons 39 143 182 6.7 219 8.1 89 0 57 98 18
Horford 43 127 170 6.8 97 3.9 58 0 28 30 27
Korkmaz 4 57 61 2.2 24 .9 43 0 10 19 6
Ennis 30 64 94 3.2 28 1.0 59 0 14 19 9
Burke 6 9 15 1.5 31 3.1 7 0 7 5 1
Scott 21 76 97 3.3 18 .6 40 0 10 11 2
Thybulle 8 24 32 1.1 37 1.3 59 0 42 28 20
Neto 3 26 29 1.1 42 1.6 18 0 13 24 2
Pelle 4 15 19 4.8 4 1.0 12 0 0 6 9
Milton 1 7 8 .9 7 .8 13 0 1 12 0
O'Quinn 19 42 61 3.6 23 1.4 24 0 2 16 13
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 279 1049 1328 45.8 765 26.4 632 1 252 465 175
OPPONENTS 238 922 1160 40.0 614 21.2 623 1 227 433 117