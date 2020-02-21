Recommended Video:

Philadelphia 1 2 0 1 4
Columbus 2 1 0 0 3

First Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 21 (Foligno, Gavrikov), 0:41. 2, Columbus, Foligno 7 (Nutivaara, Bjorkstrand), 9:05. 3, Philadelphia, Konecny 21 (Hayes, Sanheim), 9:28.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Matteau 1 (Jenner, Nutivaara), 3:39. 5, Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel 5 (Raffl, Niskanen), 14:26. 6, Philadelphia, Giroux 17 (Couturier, Konecny), 15:52 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Hayes 19 (Myers, Konecny), 3:51.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-9-13-4_33. Columbus 8-10-10-3_31.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 1; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 15-7-4 (31 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 12-9-7 (33-29).

A_18,365 (18,500). T_2:39.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.