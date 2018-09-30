G Saf Pts Avg
Colgate 4 0 20 5.0
Georgetown 5 0 126 25.2
Bucknell 5 1 143 28.6
Lehigh 4 0 131 32.8
Lafayette 5 1 165 33.0
Holy Cross 5 0 167 33.4
Fordham 4 0 138 34.5

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Holy Cross 5 339 1,598 319.6
Colgate 4 255 1,246 311.5
Lehigh 4 261 1,131 282.8
Georgetown 5 316 1,378 275.6
Lafayette 5 292 1,284 256.8
Fordham 4 246 974 243.5
Bucknell 5 311 1,080 216.0

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Colgate 4 179 626 7 156.5
Holy Cross 5 199 666 4 133.2
Lehigh 4 128 414 5 103.5
Georgetown 5 155 435 2 87.0
Bucknell 5 152 403 4 80.6
Lafayette 5 114 271 3 54.2
Fordham 4 87 53 2 13.3

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Colgate 4 127 353 1 88.3
Georgetown 5 206 669 10 133.8
Bucknell 5 237 900 12 180.0
Lafayette 5 214 1,031 12 206.2
Holy Cross 5 219 1,075 7 215.0
Fordham 4 189 917 8 229.3
Lehigh 4 179 1,026 12 256.5

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Fordham 4 159 83 8 921 3 230.3
Lafayette 5 178 99 6 1,013 2 202.6
Georgetown 5 161 84 4 943 5 188.6
Holy Cross 5 140 84 8 932 6 186.4
Lehigh 4 133 74 5 717 3 179.3
Colgate 4 76 49 1 620 3 155.0
Bucknell 5 159 88 8 677 3 135.4

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Colgate 4 8 4 12 2 1 3 9 2.25
Bucknell 5 8 5 13 5 8 13 0 .00
Georgetown 5 3 8 11 10 4 14 -3 -0.60
Lafayette 5 3 1 4 4 6 10 -6 -1.20
Holy Cross 5 3 2 5 3 8 11 -6 -1.20
Lehigh 4 1 3 4 5 5 10 -6 -1.50
Fordham 4 1 1 2 3 8 11 -9 -2.25

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Colgate 4 117 69 4 689 1 104.42
Georgetown 5 160 93 8 997 5 110.78
Lehigh 4 100 55 3 808 3 126.77
Bucknell 5 139 76 5 1,115 6 129.11
Lafayette 5 145 98 1 1,076 8 146.75
Fordham 4 93 53 1 913 7 162.14
Holy Cross 5 132 93 2 1,106 12 167.81

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Lafayette 5 19 459 24.16
Colgate 4 4 94 23.50
Georgetown 5 23 499 21.70
Bucknell 5 21 423 20.14
Holy Cross 5 22 400 18.18
Fordham 4 18 311 17.28
Lehigh 4 9 136 15.11

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Colgate 4 7 96 13.71
Bucknell 5 16 183 11.44
Holy Cross 5 10 98 9.80
Lafayette 5 9 88 9.78
Lehigh 4 12 74 6.17
Georgetown 5 9 23 2.56
Fordham 4 1 1 1.00

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Lehigh 4 104 29 40.86
Bucknell 5 121 39 39.67
Fordham 4 33 31 37.42
Lafayette 5 122 25 36.52
Georgetown 5 115 29 35.31
Holy Cross 5 121 39 34.23
Colgate 4 24 22 33.95

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Colgate 4 244 1,042 260.5
Georgetown 5 366 1,666 333.2
Bucknell 5 376 2,015 403.0
Lafayette 5 359 2,107 421.4
Holy Cross 5 351 2,181 436.2
Fordham 4 282 1,830 457.5
Lehigh 4 279 1,834 458.5

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Colgate 4 6 102 25.5
Holy Cross 5 2 92 18.4
Lehigh 4 2 61 15.3
Georgetown 5 3 69 13.8
Bucknell 5 3 64 12.8
Lafayette 5 3 57 11.4
Fordham 4 1 36 9.0