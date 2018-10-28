G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Breneman,Colgate 7 231 1,395 199.3
Mayes,Lehigh 8 292 1,460 182.5
Johnson,Georgetown 9 335 1,579 175.4
Bitikofer,Bucknell 6 239 1,030 171.7
O'Malley,Lafayette 8 272 1,345 168.1
DeMorat,Fordham 7 220 1,126 160.9
Wade,Holy Cross 8 240 1,281 160.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Puzzi,Colgate 7 23 10 11 52 7.4
Holland J,Colgate 7 0 0 0 48 6.9

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Holland J,Colgate 7 117 595 6 85.0
Cozier,Holy Cross 7 98 554 5 79.1
Bragalone,Lehigh 7 147 483 3 69.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Breneman,Colgate 7 141 87 3 1,149 5 137.6
DeMorat,Fordham 7 157 93 5 1,169 10 136.4
Wade,Holy Cross 8 165 100 7 1,144 11 132.4
Johnson,Georgetown 9 259 136 5 1,523 7 107.0
Bitikofer,Bucknell 6 187 103 8 1,050 7 106.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Longi,Fordham 8 46 604 5.8
Portorrea,Lehigh 8 39 475 4.9
Pearson,Lafayette 8 34 517 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Longi,Fordham 8 46 604 75.5
Pearson,Lafayette 8 34 517 64.6
Rockett,Colgate 7 22 440 62.9
Portorrea,Lehigh 8 39 475 59.4

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Castillo,Colgate 7 4 132 1 .6
Bramble,Fordham 8 3 0 0 .4
Francois,Georgetown 8 3 21 0 .4
Marine,Bucknell 8 3 34 0 .4
Daramy-Sw,Colgate 6 2 55 0 .3
Oluleye,Bucknell 6 2 54 1 .3
Riley,Holy Cross 8 2 57 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Daramy-Sw,Colgate 6 11 200 18.2
Marine,Bucknell 8 19 205 10.8
Amill,Lafayette 7 11 83 7.5
Floyd,Lehigh 6 13 82 6.3
Brown,Georgetown 9 14 78 5.6
DeNicola,Holy Cross 8 10 22 2.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Younger,Lafayette 7 15 415 27.7
Tomas,Georgetown 9 23 540 23.5
Mabin,Fordham 6 12 270 22.5
Marine,Bucknell 8 20 422 21.1
Gilliam,Holy Cross 8 18 348 19.3
Hopkins,Fordham 8 13 221 17.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Pechin,Bucknell 8 59 45.4
Mish,Lehigh 8 57 42.5
Mevis,Fordham 8 56 42.5
Hurst,Georgetown 9 60 41.6
Bissell,Lafayette 8 43 41.4
Wilkinson,Holy Cross 8 30 38.4
Ng,Holy Cross 8 29 36.3

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Puzzi,Colgate 7 10 11 .000 1.43
Kordenbro,Lafayette 7 4 7 .000 .57
Mevis,Fordham 8 3 5 .000 .38
Mish,Lehigh 8 3 5 .000 .38

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Holland J,Colgate 7 595 122 0 0 0 135 717 102.43
Cozier,Holy Cross 7 554 114 0 31 0 112 699 99.86