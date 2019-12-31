FG FT Reb
HUSTON-TILLOTSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
James 40 9-17 4-5 1-2 6 1 26
Parmer 39 8-12 0-0 1-3 1 1 23
Jenkins 37 5-8 2-3 3-13 3 4 12
M.Roberts 31 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 6
G.Roberts 27 2-4 1-2 1-4 0 3 6
Soloman 19 2-8 0-0 0-3 0 2 4
Gilleland 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Granberry 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-53 7-10 6-26 11 14 77

Percentages: FG .528, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Parmer 7-11, James 4-7, M.Roberts 2-4, G.Roberts 1-2, Soloman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 3 (James 2, Soloman).

Turnovers: 20 (James 7, Jenkins 4, M.Roberts 4, Parmer 2, Soloman 2, G.Roberts).

Steals: 4 (James 2, Parmer 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PRAIRIE VIEW Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrus 30 8-10 0-0 2-4 1 2 16
Patterson 29 8-13 5-5 0-4 6 0 21
Henry 23 5-7 0-4 0-3 0 1 10
Sneed 20 2-2 0-0 0-2 5 2 4
Lister 19 5-9 0-0 1-1 1 0 12
Cox 15 2-3 0-0 2-4 2 0 4
Williams 15 7-13 0-0 1-3 2 0 15
Ellis 14 1-8 0-0 1-3 1 0 3
Wiliams 13 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Madden 10 0-0 0-0 1-1 2 2 0
Bynum 7 1-2 2-2 0-0 0 0 4
Jackson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 40-69 7-11 8-25 21 8 92

Percentages: FG .580, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lister 2-4, Wiliams 1-1, Williams 1-2, Ellis 1-7, Bynum 0-1, Patterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiliams).

Turnovers: 9 (Sneed 3, Williams 3, Madden 2, Wiliams).

Steals: 10 (Lister 3, Williams 2, Andrus, Cox, Henry, Sneed, Wiliams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Huston-Tillotson 47 30 77
Prairie View 50 42 92

A_136 (6,500).