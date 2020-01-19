https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/PRAIRIE-VIEW-64-GRAMBLING-ST-57-14987090.php
PRAIRIE VIEW 64, GRAMBLING ST. 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrus
|35
|9-20
|2-2
|5-10
|1
|2
|20
|Patterson
|33
|2-11
|4-10
|0-5
|0
|1
|8
|Williams
|31
|2-7
|6-7
|0-1
|2
|2
|10
|Wiliams
|24
|1-3
|2-2
|1-8
|4
|2
|4
|Lister
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Sneed
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|2
|Cox
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ellis
|16
|4-6
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|13
|Henry
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|15-22
|7-31
|11
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .386, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Ellis 4-6, Lister 1-3, Patterson 0-1, Wiliams 0-1, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrus 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Lister 2, Andrus, Cox, Ellis, Henry, Patterson, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Andrus 3, Williams 2, Cox, Patterson, Wiliams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|35
|3-9
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|10
|D.Jackson
|34
|2-9
|4-4
|2-9
|0
|1
|8
|Bunch
|33
|7-11
|0-3
|8-9
|0
|1
|14
|Cunningham
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Christon
|23
|3-9
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|6
|8
|Gaston
|15
|2-6
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Moss
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Randolph
|11
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Munford
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|10-16
|14-38
|6
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Christon 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, D.Jackson 0-2, Munford 0-2, Smith 0-3, Gaston 0-4, Moss 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bunch 3, D.Jackson, Randolph).
Turnovers: 13 (Cunningham 3, Gaston 3, Bunch 2, Christon 2, Smith 2, D.Jackson).
Steals: 2 (Bunch, Cunningham).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|33
|31
|—
|64
|Grambling St.
|28
|29
|—
|57
A_1,506 (7,500).
