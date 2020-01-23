https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/PITTSBURGH-74-BOSTON-COLLEGE-72-14997171.php
PITTSBURGH 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Heath
|38
|4-11
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|16
|Mitchell
|36
|3-6
|4-5
|2-3
|1
|0
|12
|Thornton
|34
|5-12
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|3
|13
|Jai.Hamilton
|32
|6-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|13
|Popovic
|30
|5-12
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Rishwain
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Felder
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|12-13
|7-24
|15
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .481, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Heath 4-7, Rishwain 2-3, Mitchell 2-5, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Popovic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Popovic, Thornton).
Turnovers: 14 (Thornton 5, Felder 3, Jai.Hamilton 3, Heath, Mitchell, Popovic).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 2, Thornton 2, Felder, Heath, Jai.Hamilton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|38
|3-10
|2-2
|0-4
|10
|3
|9
|Toney
|38
|7-9
|1-3
|2-5
|1
|1
|16
|Champagnie
|36
|8-14
|0-0
|4-10
|1
|2
|17
|McGowens
|31
|5-14
|4-5
|2-2
|3
|3
|14
|E.Hamilton
|20
|2-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|5
|Murphy
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|11
|Brown
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Coulibaly
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|8-12
|11-29
|16
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .526, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Murphy 3-3, Johnson 1-1, Toney 1-1, Champagnie 1-4, McGowens 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Champagnie, Johnson).
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Brown 2, Champagnie 2, McGowens 2, Coulibaly, Toney).
Steals: 4 (McGowens 2, Champagnie, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston College
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Pittsburgh
|28
|46
|—
|74
