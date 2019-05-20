https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/PGA-FedExCup-Leaders-Chart-13859394.php
PGA FedExCup Leaders Chart
|Through May 19
|YTD
|Top
|Last
|Week
|Rank Name
|Points
|Wins
|10's
|Finish
|Change
|1. Matt Kuchar
|2,110
|2
|7
|T8
|-
|2. Brooks Koepka
|1,856
|2
|5
|1
|+3
|3. Xander Schauffele
|1,615
|2
|4
|T16
|-1
|4. Rory McIlroy
|1,612
|1
|9
|T8
|-1
|5. Dustin Johnson
|1,572
|1
|7
|2
|+1
|6. Paul Casey
|1,398
|1
|5
|T29
|-2
|7. Rickie Fowler
|1,217
|1
|5
|T36
|-
|8. Gary Woodland
|1,182
|7
|T8
|+1
|9. Jon Rahm
|1,136
|1
|8
|CUT
|-1
|10. Charles Howell III
|1,100
|1
|4
|T41
|-
|11. Justin Rose
|1,096
|1
|5
|T29
|-
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|1,065
|7
|T3
|+4
|13. Justin Thomas
|1,064
|5
|DNP
|-1
|14. Marc Leishman
|1,050
|1
|5
|CUT
|-1
|15. Sung Kang
|978
|1
|4
|7
|+6
|16. Kevin Kisner
|958
|1
|3
|CUT
|-2
|17. Francesco Molinari
|919
|1
|3
|T48
|-2
|18. Scott Piercy
|910
|6
|T41
|-1
|19. Phil Mickelson
|889
|1
|2
|T71
|+1
|20. Tiger Woods
|888
|1
|3
|CUT
|-2
|21. Ryan Palmer
|886
|1
|4
|CUT
|-2
|22. Corey Conners
|866
|1
|3
|T64
|-
|23. Keith Mitchell
|852
|1
|3
|CUT
|-
|24. Bryson DeChambeau
|815
|1
|3
|CUT
|-
|25. Sungjae Im
|771
|5
|CUT
|-
|26. J.B. Holmes
|768
|1
|2
|CUT
|-
|27. Lucas Glover
|755
|4
|T16
|+4
|28. Jason Day
|727
|5
|T23
|+6
|29. Jason Kokrak
|721
|4
|T23
|+6
|30. Adam Scott
|710
|4
|T8
|+9
|31. C.T. Pan
|710
|1
|1
|CUT
|-4
|32. Si Woo Kim
|710
|4
|CUT
|-4
|33. Tony Finau
|710
|2
|T64
|-4
|34. Kevin Tway
|708
|1
|1
|77
|-4
|35. Joel Dahmen
|697
|2
|T71
|-3
|36. Jim Furyk
|692
|3
|CUT
|-3
|37. Tommy Fleetwood
|681
|4
|T48
|-1
|38. Hideki Matsuyama
|680
|3
|T16
|+2
|39. Webb Simpson
|674
|3
|T29
|-1
|40. Max Homa
|673
|1
|2
|T64
|-3
|41. Brandt Snedeker
|627
|2
|T16
|+7
|42. Cameron Champ
|626
|1
|3
|T54
|-1
|43. Chez Reavie
|625
|3
|T14
|+6
|44. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|620
|2
|T71
|-2
|45. Sergio Garcia
|609
|5
|CUT
|-2
|46. Ian Poulter
|598
|4
|CUT
|-2
|47. Adam Long
|596
|1
|2
|T41
|-2
|48. Graeme McDowell
|586
|1
|2
|T29
|+2
|49. Andrew Putnam
|582
|2
|T78
|-3
|50. Ryan Moore
|575
|2
|CUT
|-3
