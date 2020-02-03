https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15025779.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|38
|31.7
|282-631
|.447
|64-181
|83-102
|.814
|711
|18.7
|Fournier
|48
|31.5
|317-689
|.460
|122-310
|138-168
|.821
|894
|18.6
|Gordon
|43
|31.7
|221-527
|.419
|50-168
|89-134
|.664
|581
|13.5
|Ross
|47
|26.1
|212-543
|.390
|103-320
|94-112
|.839
|621
|13.2
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|48
|27.7
|232-505
|.459
|21-83
|76-104
|.731
|561
|11.7
|Augustin
|39
|26.0
|128-326
|.393
|47-136
|114-130
|.877
|417
|10.7
|Carter-Williams
|26
|16.9
|61-148
|.412
|10-40
|36-48
|.750
|168
|6.5
|Bamba
|45
|15.3
|99-216
|.458
|26-80
|20-30
|.667
|244
|5.4
|Iwundu
|35
|18.1
|56-151
|.371
|16-51
|47-58
|.810
|175
|5.0
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|35
|21.1
|52-108
|.481
|0-1
|39-65
|.600
|143
|4.1
|Clark
|6
|13.3
|8-18
|.444
|4-13
|0-0
|.000
|20
|3.3
|Johnson
|6
|6.8
|5-16
|.313
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|2.2
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Frazier
|13
|3.6
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.4
|Jefferson
|17
|4.4
|5-13
|.385
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.9
|Law
|2
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|49
|240.0
|1863-4332
|.430
|508-1528
|821-1077
|.762
|5055
|103.2
|OPPONENTS
|49
|240.0
|1914-4206
|.455
|584-1615
|716-933
|.767
|5128
|104.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|101
|316
|417
|11.0
|132
|3.5
|89
|0
|35
|52
|33
|Fournier
|11
|115
|126
|2.6
|162
|3.4
|119
|0
|51
|97
|9
|Gordon
|70
|236
|306
|7.1
|122
|2.8
|83
|0
|31
|66
|21
|Ross
|10
|131
|141
|3.0
|48
|1.0
|73
|0
|50
|43
|14
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|24
|147
|171
|3.6
|223
|4.6
|94
|0
|62
|98
|9
|Augustin
|15
|80
|95
|2.4
|184
|4.7
|44
|0
|27
|54
|1
|Carter-Williams
|25
|56
|81
|3.1
|58
|2.2
|45
|0
|24
|23
|10
|Bamba
|67
|162
|229
|5.1
|29
|.6
|83
|0
|17
|35
|64
|Iwundu
|21
|70
|91
|2.6
|35
|1.0
|52
|1
|21
|16
|10
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|67
|104
|171
|4.9
|35
|1.0
|67
|0
|16
|22
|20
|Clark
|10
|12
|22
|3.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|1.0
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.3
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Jefferson
|9
|13
|22
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|514
|1683
|2197
|44.8
|1105
|22.6
|876
|1
|412
|617
|285
|OPPONENTS
|457
|1804
|2261
|46.1
|1157
|23.6
|939
|1
|334
|734
|232
