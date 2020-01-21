AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fournier 43 31.3 290-613 .473 112-272 128-157 .815 820 19.1
Vucevic 33 31.5 246-548 .449 56-153 75-94 .798 623 18.9
Gordon 38 31.3 193-456 .423 42-146 80-116 .690 508 13.4
Ross 42 25.7 192-473 .406 92-275 86-103 .835 562 13.4
Isaac 32 29.7 149-322 .463 30-91 56-73 .767 384 12.0
Fultz 43 27.3 213-461 .462 19-76 68-92 .739 513 11.9
Augustin 39 26.0 128-326 .393 47-136 114-130 .877 417 10.7
Bamba 40 15.4 88-198 .444 22-72 15-24 .625 213 5.3
Carter-Williams 21 16.2 40-107 .374 7-32 24-34 .706 111 5.3
Clark 4 16.0 8-16 .500 4-11 0-0 .000 20 5.0
Iwundu 30 18.1 47-131 .359 9-37 41-50 .820 144 4.8
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 30 21.1 43-87 .494 0-1 31-54 .574 117 3.9
Johnson 4 9.5 5-14 .357 1-5 0-0 .000 11 2.8
Frazier 11 3.9 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.6
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Jefferson 15 4.7 5-13 .385 0-0 4-12 .333 14 0.9
Law 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 44 240.0 1683-3883 .433 455-1354 744-974 .764 4565 103.8
OPPONENTS 44 240.0 1716-3809 .451 519-1470 621-821 .756 4572 103.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fournier 7 106 113 2.6 140 3.3 107 0 45 84 8
Vucevic 91 276 367 11.1 110 3.3 70 0 30 43 29
Gordon 61 211 272 7.2 111 2.9 75 0 27 62 20
Ross 9 114 123 2.9 42 1.0 64 0 46 41 12
Isaac 57 165 222 6.9 44 1.4 79 0 50 47 78
Fultz 21 129 150 3.5 198 4.6 83 0 55 85 8
Augustin 15 80 95 2.4 184 4.7 44 0 27 54 1
Bamba 62 152 214 5.4 26 .7 75 0 16 33 55
Carter-Williams 19 46 65 3.1 41 2.0 31 0 22 19 8
Clark 8 10 18 4.5 0 .0 2 0 0 2 2
Iwundu 18 64 82 2.7 30 1.0 45 1 19 16 10
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 53 92 145 4.8 31 1.0 61 0 14 21 18
Johnson 1 3 4 1.0 2 .5 0 0 2 3 0
Frazier 1 3 4 .4 1 .1 8 0 3 2 2
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Jefferson 8 13 21 1.4 4 .3 7 0 0 3 3
Law 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 456 1532 1988 45.2 990 22.5 782 1 377 564 263
OPPONENTS 423 1616 2039 46.3 1033 23.5 842 1 304 662 194