Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fournier
|43
|31.3
|290-613
|.473
|112-272
|128-157
|.815
|820
|19.1
|Vucevic
|33
|31.5
|246-548
|.449
|56-153
|75-94
|.798
|623
|18.9
|Gordon
|38
|31.3
|193-456
|.423
|42-146
|80-116
|.690
|508
|13.4
|Ross
|42
|25.7
|192-473
|.406
|92-275
|86-103
|.835
|562
|13.4
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|43
|27.3
|213-461
|.462
|19-76
|68-92
|.739
|513
|11.9
|Augustin
|39
|26.0
|128-326
|.393
|47-136
|114-130
|.877
|417
|10.7
|Bamba
|40
|15.4
|88-198
|.444
|22-72
|15-24
|.625
|213
|5.3
|Carter-Williams
|21
|16.2
|40-107
|.374
|7-32
|24-34
|.706
|111
|5.3
|Clark
|4
|16.0
|8-16
|.500
|4-11
|0-0
|.000
|20
|5.0
|Iwundu
|30
|18.1
|47-131
|.359
|9-37
|41-50
|.820
|144
|4.8
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|30
|21.1
|43-87
|.494
|0-1
|31-54
|.574
|117
|3.9
|Johnson
|4
|9.5
|5-14
|.357
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|11
|2.8
|Frazier
|11
|3.9
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Jefferson
|15
|4.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-0
|4-12
|.333
|14
|0.9
|Law
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|240.0
|1683-3883
|.433
|455-1354
|744-974
|.764
|4565
|103.8
|OPPONENTS
|44
|240.0
|1716-3809
|.451
|519-1470
|621-821
|.756
|4572
|103.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fournier
|7
|106
|113
|2.6
|140
|3.3
|107
|0
|45
|84
|8
|Vucevic
|91
|276
|367
|11.1
|110
|3.3
|70
|0
|30
|43
|29
|Gordon
|61
|211
|272
|7.2
|111
|2.9
|75
|0
|27
|62
|20
|Ross
|9
|114
|123
|2.9
|42
|1.0
|64
|0
|46
|41
|12
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|21
|129
|150
|3.5
|198
|4.6
|83
|0
|55
|85
|8
|Augustin
|15
|80
|95
|2.4
|184
|4.7
|44
|0
|27
|54
|1
|Bamba
|62
|152
|214
|5.4
|26
|.7
|75
|0
|16
|33
|55
|Carter-Williams
|19
|46
|65
|3.1
|41
|2.0
|31
|0
|22
|19
|8
|Clark
|8
|10
|18
|4.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Iwundu
|18
|64
|82
|2.7
|30
|1.0
|45
|1
|19
|16
|10
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|53
|92
|145
|4.8
|31
|1.0
|61
|0
|14
|21
|18
|Johnson
|1
|3
|4
|1.0
|2
|.5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.4
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Jefferson
|8
|13
|21
|1.4
|4
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|456
|1532
|1988
|45.2
|990
|22.5
|782
|1
|377
|564
|263
|OPPONENTS
|423
|1616
|2039
|46.3
|1033
|23.5
|842
|1
|304
|662
|194
