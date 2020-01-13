https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/OREGON-ST-82-NO-24-ARIZONA-65-14970259.php
OREGON ST. 82, NO. 24 ARIZONA 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|32
|3-10
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|9
|Nnaji
|30
|8-14
|5-5
|4-9
|0
|0
|21
|Mannion
|28
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|9
|1
|9
|Smith
|26
|0-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Baker
|18
|3-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Hazzard
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Jeter
|18
|3-5
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Gettings
|15
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|2
|Koloko
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|18-23
|7-21
|16
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .396, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Baker 3-4, Hazzard 1-4, Mannion 1-4, Green 0-1, Smith 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Koloko, Smith).
Turnovers: 9 (Gettings 2, Green 2, Mannion 2, Baker, Hazzard, Nnaji).
Steals: 3 (Green, Mannion, Smith).
Technical Fouls: coach Sean Miller, 15:56 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tinkle
|37
|6-13
|5-5
|0-6
|7
|3
|20
|Reichle
|34
|3-7
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|11
|Thompson
|34
|5-8
|6-7
|0-1
|8
|3
|18
|Hollins
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|4
|12
|Kelley
|23
|5-7
|3-4
|4-6
|1
|3
|13
|Silva
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|Dastrup
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Hunt
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Miller-Moore
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Lucas
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|20-22
|6-28
|21
|17
|82
Percentages: FG .540, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Tinkle 3-6, Hollins 2-4, Thompson 2-4, Reichle 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kelley 2, Hollins, Silva, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (Reichle 3, Thompson 2, Hollins, Kelley, Miller-Moore, Silva, Tinkle).
Steals: 7 (Tinkle 3, Dastrup, Miller-Moore, Reichle, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Oregon St.
|31
|51
|—
|82
.
