https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/ORAL-ROBERTS-94-SOUTH-DAKOTA-80-15060045.php
ORAL ROBERTS 94, SOUTH DAKOTA 80
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hagedorn
|26
|5-10
|1-4
|0-7
|0
|3
|12
|Kelley
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Peterson
|29
|4-6
|3-5
|0-2
|5
|5
|11
|Simpson
|37
|2-8
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|2
|9
|Umude
|27
|6-13
|14-20
|0-5
|1
|4
|26
|Chisom
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Armstrong
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Goodrick
|12
|2-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Kamateros
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|1
|Perrott-Hunt
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|23-36
|3-34
|10
|24
|80
Percentages: FG .473, FT .639.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kelley 2-2, Armstrong 1-2, Hagedorn 1-5, Simpson 1-5, Chisom 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Umude 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hagedorn 3).
Turnovers: 12 (Simpson 3, Kelley 2, Umude 2, Armstrong, Chisom, Hagedorn, Perrott-Hunt, Peterson).
Steals: 2 (Hagedorn, Umude).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nzekwesi
|38
|8-14
|7-11
|4-12
|1
|3
|23
|Obanor
|17
|5-13
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|11
|Abmas
|30
|7-12
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|17
|Burns
|34
|7-14
|5-6
|1-4
|4
|2
|21
|Fuqua
|39
|4-11
|6-7
|0-5
|5
|4
|17
|Kearns
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|5
|Lacis
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|0
|Saunders
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-71
|18-24
|6-34
|16
|23
|94
Percentages: FG .465, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Abmas 3-5, Fuqua 3-5, Burns 2-3, Kearns 1-4, Obanor 1-4, Lacis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Abmas, Burns, Kearns).
Turnovers: 3 (Obanor 2, Lacis).
Steals: 6 (Abmas 2, Fuqua 2, Kearns, Nzekwesi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|33
|47
|—
|80
|Oral Roberts
|50
|44
|—
|94
A_3,512 (11,300).
