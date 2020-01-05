FG FT Reb
UAB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott-Grayson 31 3-11 4-6 2-7 0 2 11
Benjamin 26 3-12 0-1 0-2 4 0 8
Brinson 24 1-3 0-4 1-3 1 2 2
Lovan 24 4-6 1-4 1-6 3 4 9
Nicholson 24 4-7 0-0 0-5 0 0 10
Butler 23 4-6 0-0 1-3 1 2 8
Gueye 18 1-1 0-0 0-5 0 4 2
Pearson 15 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Ralat 15 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Totals 200 21-51 5-15 5-33 11 17 52

Percentages: FG .412, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Nicholson 2-4, Benjamin 2-7, Scott-Grayson 1-6, Brinson 0-1, Pearson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Butler, Nicholson, Scott-Grayson).

Turnovers: 10 (Scott-Grayson 3, Butler 2, Gueye 2, Pearson 2, Brinson).

Steals: 3 (Scott-Grayson 2, Brinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OLD DOMINION Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Green 36 4-16 2-3 1-2 1 2 11
Oliver 34 4-12 1-2 0-2 0 2 12
Wade 34 1-8 0-0 2-7 2 0 2
Curry 31 1-4 2-3 0-5 6 4 4
Carver 21 1-2 0-0 3-7 0 2 2
Ezikpe 20 4-7 4-6 5-14 0 1 12
Reece 16 4-5 1-1 1-3 1 1 10
Pilavios 8 2-4 0-1 0-1 1 2 5
Totals 200 21-58 10-16 12-41 11 14 58

Percentages: FG .362, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Oliver 3-9, Reece 1-1, Pilavios 1-2, Green 1-5, Ezikpe 0-1, Wade 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carver, Curry, Ezikpe, Reece).

Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Green 2, Carver, Ezikpe, Reece, Wade).

Steals: 6 (Ezikpe 2, Curry, Green, Oliver, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

UAB 30 22 52
Old Dominion 27 31 58

A_6,494 (8,472).