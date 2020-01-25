FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stewart 36 5-11 1-1 0-9 0 0 12
Woodard 36 6-15 2-4 1-5 0 1 15
Ado 32 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 2 4
Weatherspoon 30 1-5 4-4 0-2 2 4 6
Carter 26 5-8 2-2 1-4 1 3 14
Perry 21 3-7 0-0 1-6 0 4 7
Molinar 16 1-5 2-2 0-2 1 1 4
Feazell 2 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Oduro 1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-59 11-13 6-36 5 15 62

Percentages: FG .390, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Carter 2-4, Perry 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Woodard 1-3, Molinar 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ado, Carter, Molinar, Woodard).

Turnovers: 11 (Perry 4, Ado 2, Carter 2, Weatherspoon 2, Woodard).

Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Ado, Perry, Woodard).

Technical Fouls: Perry, 12:47 first.

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harmon 35 3-8 1-2 0-0 3 1 9
Doolittle 33 4-13 0-0 2-9 5 1 8
Manek 33 6-11 4-4 0-6 1 1 18
Reaves 31 3-14 3-4 1-5 3 3 9
Bieniemy 28 0-3 0-2 1-6 2 2 0
Williams 18 5-9 0-0 1-2 1 3 13
Kuath 12 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Hill 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Iwuakor 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-62 8-12 6-31 15 12 63

Percentages: FG .387, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Williams 3-4, Harmon 2-3, Manek 2-7, Doolittle 0-2, Bieniemy 0-3, Reaves 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuath 2, Manek).

Turnovers: 7 (Harmon 2, Reaves 2, Bieniemy, Doolittle, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Bieniemy 3, Kuath, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St. 30 32 62
Oklahoma 38 25 63

