https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/North-Carolina-86-Clemson-72-15024541.php
North Carolina 86, Clemson 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (16-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|32
|3-4
|3-4
|5-6
|0
|3
|9
|Bailey
|29
|9-16
|5-6
|1-9
|0
|4
|23
|Bennett
|28
|3-9
|2-2
|0-2
|8
|3
|9
|Koenen
|36
|11-17
|0-1
|1-7
|6
|0
|26
|Muhammad
|33
|5-12
|1-1
|2-4
|3
|1
|14
|Church
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Daniel
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Duckett
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Roberts
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|13
|0-2
|2-4
|1-1
|5
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|14-20
|14-41
|23
|18
|86
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Koenen 4-8, Muhammad 3-8, Bennett 1-5, Tucker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bailey 3, Koenen 2, Tshitenge 1, Bennett 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Koenen 4, Bennett 3, Bailey 2, Muhammad 2, Tucker 1)
Steals: 4 (Bennett 1, Koenen 1, Muhammad 1, Daniel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (7-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|21
|3-8
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|5
|7
|Thornton
|30
|9-14
|4-11
|0-6
|1
|1
|22
|Hank
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|4
|Spray
|28
|6-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|15
|Thomas
|26
|0-7
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|0
|Cherry
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bennett
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Blackstock
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton
|11
|1-3
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Lopes
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|McNeal
|4
|3-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Meertens
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|3
|2
|Sticker
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|9-17
|11-31
|13
|20
|72
Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Spray 3-6, Lopes 1-3, Sticker 1-1, Robinson 0-1, Hank 0-1, Thomas 0-4, Hayes 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hayes 2, Robinson 1, Thornton 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Thornton 3, Spray 2, Bennett 2, Robinson 1, Thomas 1, Hayes 1, Lopes 1, Meertens 1)
Steals: 6 (Hank 2, Cotton 2, Robinson 1, Spray 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|10
|17
|19
|26
|—
|72
|North Carolina
|27
|20
|18
|21
|—
|86
A_1,952
Officials_Talisa Green, Mark Hardcastle, Billy Smith
