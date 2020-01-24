https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/North-Carolina-67-Georgia-Tech-60-OT-15000011.php
North Carolina 67, Georgia Tech 60, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (14-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|42
|5-12
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|4
|10
|Bailey
|45
|5-11
|10-10
|1-11
|0
|4
|20
|Bennett
|45
|4-13
|3-4
|0-4
|8
|2
|12
|Koenen
|45
|4-11
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|8
|Muhammad
|29
|6-11
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|17
|Church
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-59
|15-16
|9-41
|14
|17
|67
Percentages: FG 4.678, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .4 (Muhammad 3-4, Bennett 1-4, Koenen 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey 1, Koenen 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Bailey 6, Bennett 4, Koenen 4, Muhammad 2, Tshitenge 1, Tucker 1)
Steals: 10 (Bailey 3, Koenen 3, Tshitenge 2, Bennett 1, Muhammad 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (14-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|36
|5-8
|2-2
|0-9
|5
|4
|12
|Carson
|35
|4-19
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Fletcher
|39
|8-15
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|4
|19
|Lahtinen
|31
|4-10
|1-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|11
|Pan
|45
|1-9
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|2
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosa
|33
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|2
|5
|Totals
|225
|24-67
|8-14
|10-35
|14
|13
|60
Percentages: FG 35.821, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .19 (Lahtinen 2-6, Carson 1-6, Fletcher 1-1, Cubaj 0-1, Pan 0-6, Jefferson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hermosa 4, Pan 2, Cubaj 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Carson 3, Pan 3, Fletcher 2, Lahtinen 2, Hermosa 2, Cubaj 1)
Steals: 9 (Carson 3, Pan 3, Fletcher 2, Hermosa 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|North Carolina
|16
|9
|18
|11
|13
|—
|67
|Georgia Tech
|21
|5
|13
|15
|6
|—
|60
A_1,201
Officials_Luis Gonzalez, Kevin Dillard, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens
