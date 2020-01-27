FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (18-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 23 3-7 0-0 1-6 3 0 8
Carter 26 10-14 4-6 6-11 0 3 24
Danberry 27 2-5 1-2 0-4 8 2 5
Taylor 15 3-5 0-0 1-2 4 3 6
Wiggins 22 2-4 3-4 0-2 5 0 8
Jackson 22 4-7 3-5 1-3 2 0 12
Taylor 14 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Espinoza-Hunter 11 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
Hemingway 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Matharu 14 4-8 0-1 1-1 0 4 11
Mingo-Young 17 0-4 0-0 0-4 1 1 0
Totals 200 31-65 11-18 13-41 24 21 80

Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Matharu 3-7, Bibby 2-4, Wiggins 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1, Hemingway 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 1, Taylor 1, Mingo-Young 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Danberry 4, Wiggins 3, Matharu 2, Carter 1, Espinoza-Hunter 1)

Steals: 5 (Danberry 2, Taylor 1, Matharu 1, Mingo-Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI (7-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banks 25 2-2 1-2 1-7 0 4 5
Alexander 37 4-8 2-5 2-5 5 1 10
Cage 34 4-16 2-2 0-2 2 3 11
Reid 38 2-8 2-2 0-5 2 3 6
Smith 25 1-7 1-2 1-4 0 2 3
Kitchens 12 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Lewis 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Parker 13 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Rankin 8 0-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 1
Totals 200 14-45 9-15 5-28 9 20 39

Percentages: FG 31.111, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Cage 1-8, Lewis 1-2, Alexander 0-3, Reid 0-1, Smith 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Banks 1, Cage 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Reid 7, Alexander 5, Cage 3, Banks 2, Smith 2, Kitchens 1, Lewis 1)

Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Cage 1, Reid 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi 6 8 8 17 39
Mississippi St. 30 17 18 15 80

A_9,503

Officials_Kylie Galloway, Luis Gonzalez, Joseph Vaszily