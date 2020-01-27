https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-9-Mississippi-St-80-Mississippi-39-15006193.php
No. 9 Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 39
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (18-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|0
|8
|Carter
|26
|10-14
|4-6
|6-11
|0
|3
|24
|Danberry
|27
|2-5
|1-2
|0-4
|8
|2
|5
|Taylor
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|6
|Wiggins
|22
|2-4
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|0
|8
|Jackson
|22
|4-7
|3-5
|1-3
|2
|0
|12
|Taylor
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Espinoza-Hunter
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Hemingway
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Matharu
|14
|4-8
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|4
|11
|Mingo-Young
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|11-18
|13-41
|24
|21
|80
Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Matharu 3-7, Bibby 2-4, Wiggins 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1, Hemingway 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 1, Taylor 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Danberry 4, Wiggins 3, Matharu 2, Carter 1, Espinoza-Hunter 1)
Steals: 5 (Danberry 2, Taylor 1, Matharu 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (7-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|25
|2-2
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|5
|Alexander
|37
|4-8
|2-5
|2-5
|5
|1
|10
|Cage
|34
|4-16
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Reid
|38
|2-8
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|6
|Smith
|25
|1-7
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Kitchens
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Lewis
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Parker
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Rankin
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|14-45
|9-15
|5-28
|9
|20
|39
Percentages: FG 31.111, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Cage 1-8, Lewis 1-2, Alexander 0-3, Reid 0-1, Smith 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Banks 1, Cage 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Reid 7, Alexander 5, Cage 3, Banks 2, Smith 2, Kitchens 1, Lewis 1)
Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Cage 1, Reid 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi
|6
|8
|8
|17
|—
|39
|Mississippi St.
|30
|17
|18
|15
|—
|80
A_9,503
Officials_Kylie Galloway, Luis Gonzalez, Joseph Vaszily
View Comments