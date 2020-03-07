Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (26-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 24 1-3 0-0 1-7 0 1 2
Carter 29 3-11 0-1 1-9 1 4 6
Danberry 36 8-12 2-3 1-5 3 3 18
Matharu 7 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Taylor 27 4-6 2-4 0-1 8 0 10
Jackson 36 10-18 2-3 4-10 3 1 23
Morris 11 3-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 6
Espinoza-Hunter 10 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 5
Hemingway 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Mingo-Young 13 2-4 2-2 0-1 3 1 6
Wiggins 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-65 8-13 12-42 20 14 79

Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 3-6, .5 (Matharu 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Espinoza-Hunter 1-2, Bibby 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Carter 2, Morris 2, Bibby 1, Jackson 1, Wiggins 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Bibby 1, Carter 1, Matharu 1, Wiggins 1)

Steals: 8 (Carter 2, Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Jackson 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LSU (20-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Trasi 30 3-10 0-0 2-10 2 4 8
Aifuwa 35 5-15 0-2 2-6 1 2 10
Cherry 28 2-10 1-2 2-6 0 2 5
Pointer 24 4-9 5-7 1-3 4 3 14
Richard-Harris 32 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Thomas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ashman 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brooks 27 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Davis 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Seay 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Young 18 3-6 2-2 2-2 2 1 9
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-57 8-13 13-33 13 15 49

Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Trasi 2-4, Pointer 1-1, Richard-Harris 1-3, Young 1-1, Cherry 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Aifuwa 2)

Turnovers: 16 (Trasi 3, Cherry 3, Pointer 3, Young 3, Brooks 2, Team 2)

Steals: 4 (Trasi 2, Cherry 1, Richard-Harris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

LSU 13 12 12 12 49
Mississippi St. 10 16 26 27 79

A_0

Officials_Billy Smith, Amy Bonner, Cameron Inouye