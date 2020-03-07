https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-9-Mississippi-St-79-LSU-49-15112372.php
No. 9 Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (26-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|2
|Carter
|29
|3-11
|0-1
|1-9
|1
|4
|6
|Danberry
|36
|8-12
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|3
|18
|Matharu
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Taylor
|27
|4-6
|2-4
|0-1
|8
|0
|10
|Jackson
|36
|10-18
|2-3
|4-10
|3
|1
|23
|Morris
|11
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Espinoza-Hunter
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Hemingway
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mingo-Young
|13
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Wiggins
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|8-13
|12-42
|20
|14
|79
Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 3-6, .5 (Matharu 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Espinoza-Hunter 1-2, Bibby 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Carter 2, Morris 2, Bibby 1, Jackson 1, Wiggins 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Bibby 1, Carter 1, Matharu 1, Wiggins 1)
Steals: 8 (Carter 2, Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Jackson 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (20-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Trasi
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|4
|8
|Aifuwa
|35
|5-15
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Cherry
|28
|2-10
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|5
|Pointer
|24
|4-9
|5-7
|1-3
|4
|3
|14
|Richard-Harris
|32
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Thomas
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Davis
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Seay
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Young
|18
|3-6
|2-2
|2-2
|2
|1
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-57
|8-13
|13-33
|13
|15
|49
Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Trasi 2-4, Pointer 1-1, Richard-Harris 1-3, Young 1-1, Cherry 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Aifuwa 2)
Turnovers: 16 (Trasi 3, Cherry 3, Pointer 3, Young 3, Brooks 2, Team 2)
Steals: 4 (Trasi 2, Cherry 1, Richard-Harris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|LSU
|13
|12
|12
|12
|—
|49
|Mississippi St.
|10
|16
|26
|27
|—
|79
A_0
Officials_Billy Smith, Amy Bonner, Cameron Inouye
