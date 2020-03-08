Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (27-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 12 0-4 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Carter 14 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Jackson 39 11-16 7-7 3-10 0 3 29
Danberry 36 4-7 2-2 0-2 7 1 10
Taylor 30 1-5 2-2 1-3 3 1 4
Morris 26 5-7 1-3 3-10 0 3 11
Espinoza-Hunter 9 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Hemingway 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Matharu 20 6-13 2-2 2-4 2 2 15
Mingo-Young 8 0-0 4-4 0-4 1 3 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-57 18-20 11-40 15 18 77

Percentages: FG 5.877, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 1-10, .1 (Matharu 1-5, Bibby 0-4, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Morris 5, Jackson 1, Taylor 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Danberry 3, Carter 2, Jackson 2, Matharu 2, Bibby 1, Hemingway 1, Mingo-Young 1)

Steals: 3 (Taylor 1, Espinoza-Hunter 1, Matharu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY (22-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anyagaligbo 11 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
McKinney 35 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 4 3
Haines 13 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Howard 40 10-26 4-6 2-7 2 3 26
Roper 26 2-4 0-0 1-3 1 3 4
Wyatt 25 2-9 4-6 2-4 0 4 8
Green 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Paschal 19 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Patterson 22 5-10 1-1 0-2 1 0 13
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-64 9-13 12-29 5 17 59

Percentages: FG 34.375, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .25 (Howard 2-12, Patterson 2-3, McKinney 1-2, Green 1-3, Haines 0-1, Roper 0-1, Wyatt 0-1, Paschal 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (McKinney 1, Howard 1, Patterson 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Roper 3, Anyagaligbo 2, Howard 2, Paschal 2, McKinney 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Patterson 2, Howard 1, Paschal 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kentucky 22 13 12 12 59
Mississippi St. 12 20 20 25 77

A_9,244

Officials_Gina Cross, Felicia Grinter, Cameron Inouye