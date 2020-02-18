Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UCLA (22-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 18 3-7 0-2 4-5 1 3 6
Onyenwere 33 7-18 2-2 2-11 0 2 16
Chou 22 1-7 0-0 2-3 3 2 3
Dean 44 8-16 3-4 0-2 12 1 22
Osborne 39 7-15 4-6 5-8 1 3 22
Brown 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Corsaro 13 0-2 2-2 0-1 1 3 2
Horvat 28 2-6 3-4 1-5 0 3 7
Jefferson 19 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 5
Kayla Owens 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Jaden Owens 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Totals 225 30-77 14-20 17-40 18 21 83

Percentages: FG 38.961, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Osborne 4-10, Dean 3-6, Chou 1-3, Jefferson 1-1, Horvat 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Horvat 2, Onyenwere 1, Chou 1, Corsaro 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Horvat 3, Dean 2, Chou 1, Osborne 1, Brown 1, Owens 1)

Steals: 15 (Onyenwere 5, Dean 4, Chou 2, Osborne 2, Miller 1, Horvat 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. (19-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 25 5-7 0-0 4-12 1 5 10
Pivec 41 7-16 5-8 2-9 3 5 19
Slocum 29 7-14 2-6 0-2 4 0 19
Tudor 31 2-4 3-3 0-3 0 1 9
Washington 38 3-5 0-0 1-5 0 3 6
Morris 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thropay 3 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Goodman 32 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Simmons 25 5-9 0-1 1-4 1 1 11
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 225 29-58 10-18 11-43 11 17 74

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Slocum 3-4, Tudor 2-3, Simmons 1-4, Pivec 0-2, Goodman 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 2, Pivec 1, Tudor 1, Goodman 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Pivec 6, Slocum 5, Washington 4, Jones 3, Goodman 3, Tudor 2, Simmons 1)

Steals: 4 (Pivec 3, Washington 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon St. 14 17 25 11 7 74
UCLA 16 10 27 14 16 83

A_5,994

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Kyle Bacon, Lisa Jones