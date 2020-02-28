https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-8-NC-State-69-Syracuse-60-15091282.php
No. 8 NC State 69, Syracuse 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE (24-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cassell
|20
|4-8
|4-4
|2-9
|1
|1
|12
|Jones
|35
|5-13
|0-0
|3-14
|4
|1
|12
|Ealey
|29
|1-2
|1-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|3
|Hunter
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|10
|Konig
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|13
|Boyd
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Hobby
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cunane
|11
|2-3
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|5
|8
|Brown-Turner
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Crutchfield
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Moore
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|11-14
|10-46
|17
|14
|69
Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Konig 3-9, Jones 2-6, Hunter 2-5, Crutchfield 1-1, Cassell 0-1, Ealey 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Konig 2, Cassell 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 18 ( 4, Cassell 3, Jones 3, Konig 3, Ealey 2, Brown-Turner 2, Hunter 1)
Steals: 4 (Ealey 2, Hunter 1, Boyd 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (15-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Strautmane
|36
|1-8
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|3
|Finklea-Guity
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Cooper
|39
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Engstler
|29
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|9
|Lewis
|40
|8-16
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|20
|Djaldi-Tabdi
|17
|4-9
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|10
|Fisher
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hyman
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Washington
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-67
|6-9
|7-29
|9
|18
|60
Percentages: FG 35.821, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .25 (Cooper 2-5, Engstler 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Hyman 1-3, Washington 1-2, Strautmane 0-5, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Djaldi-Tabdi 2, Strautmane 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 3, Djaldi-Tabdi 2, Strautmane 1, Engstler 1, Washington 1)
Steals: 4 (Strautmane 2, Lewis 1, Washington 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Syracuse
|16
|17
|15
|12
|—
|60
|NC State
|25
|15
|21
|8
|—
|69
A_3,779
Officials_Julies Gallien, Tiara Cruse, Joseph Vaszily
