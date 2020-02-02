Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NC STATE (21-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 37 2-5 2-4 3-12 5 3 6
Cunane 38 8-9 11-13 3-7 0 0 27
Brown-Turner 37 5-11 0-2 0-2 2 1 12
Crutchfield 22 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Konig 39 2-7 0-0 0-3 4 1 6
Cassell 2 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Ealey 8 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Hunter 17 3-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 9
Totals 200 21-47 13-19 7-35 13 8 63

Percentages: FG 44.681, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hunter 3-5, Brown-Turner 2-6, Konig 2-6, Crutchfield 1-1, Jones 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cunane 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Jones 4, Cunane 4, Brown-Turner 3, Crutchfield 3, Konig 2, Ealey 2, Hunter 1)

Steals: 4 (Hunter 2, Cunane 1, Crutchfield 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
DUKE (11-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akinbode-James 16 1-4 2-2 0-2 0 4 4
Odom 40 6-15 1-1 3-4 1 3 13
Williams 30 2-4 0-0 3-6 1 5 5
Gorecki 40 8-18 3-4 3-7 3 5 21
Lambert 32 5-13 0-0 1-3 0 0 13
Baines 15 2-3 0-0 0-3 0 1 4
Boykin 17 0-5 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Goodchild 10 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Totals 200 24-63 6-7 10-30 9 18 60

Percentages: FG 38.095, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Lambert 3-9, Gorecki 2-6, Williams 1-1, Odom 0-2, Baines 0-1, Boykin 0-1, Goodchild 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Odom 1, Williams 1, Gorecki 1, Lambert 1, Baines 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Gorecki 4, Williams 3, Akinbode-James 2, Baines 2, Odom 1, Lambert 1, Goodchild 1)

Steals: 9 (Akinbode-James 2, Gorecki 2, Lambert 2, Odom 1, Williams 1, Baines 1)

Technical Fouls: None

NC State 14 9 20 20 63
Duke 13 14 18 15 60

A_4,209

Officials_Saif Esho, Bruce Morris, Karen Preato