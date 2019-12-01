No. 6 Utah 45, Colorado 15
|Colorado
|7
|0
|0
|8
|—
|15
|Utah
|0
|17
|14
|14
|—
|45
COL_Russell 7 pass from Montez (E.Price kick), :43.
UTH_Br.Kuithe 38 pass from Huntley (Redding kick), 11:21.
UTH_Br.Kuithe 7 pass from Huntley (Redding kick), 2:03.
UTH_FG Redding 23, :04.
UTH_Brumfield 1 run (Redding kick), 4:11.
UTH_Simpkins 66 punt return (Redding kick), :56.
COL_Arias 27 pass from Montez (Russell pass from Montez), 12:51.
UTH_Moss 1 run (Redding kick), 10:46.
UTH_Br.Kuithe 15 run (Redding kick), 5:12.
___
|COL
|UTH
|First downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|31-60
|41-207
|Passing
|157
|165
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|14-17-0
|Return Yards
|64
|119
|Punts-Avg.
|7-44.0
|4-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|27:10
|32:50
___
RUSHING_Colorado, Fontenot 13-49, L.Shenault 5-25, D.Smith 3-9, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Montez 9-(minus 21). Utah, Moss 20-88, Br.Kuithe 2-59, Huntley 10-27, Dixon 2-15, Vickers 3-15, Brumfield 2-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Colorado, Montez 17-26-0-157. Utah, Huntley 14-17-0-165.
RECEIVING_Colorado, L.Shenault 4-43, Russell 3-18, Fontenot 3-2, Stanley 2-24, D.Smith 2-22, Arias 1-27, Nixon 1-12, Brown 1-9. Utah, Br.Kuithe 3-63, Dixon 3-34, Simpkins 2-35, Vickers 2-15, Fotheringham 1-14, Henry-Cole 1-4, Brumfield 1-3, Moss 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.